Your Staycation Garden Wish List

Most of us are stuck at home. And as a new wave of coronavirus restrictions are being enacted after a surge in hospitalizations, it’s likely that home is where we will stay for the foreseeable future. But that doesn’t mean you have to go without the outdoors. Here are some ways to spruce up your garden or backyard so that you can live your best staycation life.

A Handcrafted Hummingbird Feeder

One unexpected benefit of social distancing is that it has encouraged people to get closer to nature. What better way to bring wildlife into your backyard than with a hummingbird feeder? This affordable, handblown glass one uses bright coloring — fiery red or bold blue options are available — to attract birds, and its wide-mouth clear glass reservoir makes it easy to see, and to refill, nectar. It also contains four flower troughs for hummingbirds to sip water from and rest, which means your new guests may stay for a while.







Save on Water With a Rainwater Barrel

Rainwater Barrel

It’s not just the eco-friendly thing to do — you can also save on your water bill with this 25-gallon rainwater barrel, which is collapsible and comes with an easy-to-access spout. You can even use it as an impromptu backyard bath or pool for your pets or little ones…



















Gardening Gloves … With Claws

It’s a universal truth rarely spoken of that there are indeed gloves for every occasion, from dog grooming gloves with spiked and rounded nubs for ultimate massaging to these puncture-resistant, waterproof rubber gloves with claw fingertips that make digging, repotting and a million other tasks easier.











Plant Labels

Don’t you hate it when you forget which green stems are basil and which are thyme? A crucial tool for new and experienced gardeners alike, these wooden mini-clamp labels for your budding plant nursery are a cute way to remember which seed is sprouting, and where, while still showing off your gardening style.

“Smart” Plant Pots

Fabric or felt “grow bag” pots are perfect for those gardeners with limited backyard space and, with the right design mind, can create a different aesthetic than traditional clay-focused environments. This five-piece set comes with multiple sizes, and each has a handle, making rearranging outdoor decor a breeze.

















A Handy Kitchen Composter

Kitchen Composter

This well-designed stacked composter allows you to transform your kitchen waste into compost for your garden. With multiple color options and multiple uses — it can function as everything from a trash can to dry-and-wet separation storage — this is one versatile unit.











A 50-Foot Water Slide

No, seriously. It will only cost you a little more than two grand. This is the Cadillac of water slides — an air-tight, double-stitched, high-quality nirvana for summer fun that pretty much guarantees it will take up the entire backyard. But hey, we said you could live your best staycation life, and with water parks closed for the foreseeable future, what could be better than creating your personal amusement park?







