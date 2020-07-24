Your New Favorite Place Is the Wubble

The Weekender is a special collaboration between OZY Tribe members near and far to provide delicious recommendations for your valuable weekend time, as we grapple with turbulent times in America.

What To Drink

Ernest Hemingway’s Daiquiri. This version of the sweet-tart summer drink wasn’t created by the Old Man and the Sea author, but it was created for him — in 1921 by a Havana bartender.

Tamarind-Mezcal Sour. You want a drink that packs more of a punch — and takes a little bit of labor? For this tropical-yet-smoky sour, you’ll need to start at least an hour in advance (and source tamarind puree). But it IS worth it.

What To Listen To

Freeze Tag. Jazz supergroup Dinner Party’s debut album dropped July 10 (you can listen here), but for our money the best track of the whole hip-hop-and-jazz record is the soul-enriching “Freeze Tag,” with its smooth vocals and consistent, calming beat.

Lockdown. There aren’t many voices more distinct than Jamaican reggae singer-songwriter Koffee. Her newest single offers her perspective on lockdown … and the lure of future road trip liberty.

F*** What People Say. Alt-pop duo X Lovers, aka London Jackson and Jacob Ames, have been performing together since they were 11 — so half their lives. Check this inspired ode to trusting yourself ahead of their October album release.

How to Listen. It’s not just the music you choose, it’s how you listen to it. Check out OZY’s gift guide to audio equipment goodies, from speakers to headphones, to get that sound you’re missing.

What To Watch

Welcome to the Wubble. With the WNBA (oh, and the NBA) ensconced in their season-long virus-safe bubble at the Walt Disney resort in Orlando, we know you’re all anxious for a look inside. Check out Dallas Wings forward Isabelle Harrison’s Day in the Life vlog series for an inside look, or Minnesota Lynx star Lexie Brown’s Welcome to the Wubble, an honest and exclusive insight into how her team is handling the extraordinary conditions.

Defining Moments. This Friday was SUPPOSED to be the date of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, until, well, you know … If you’re missing your dose of Olympic action this year, check out Defining Moments With OZY, now streaming on Hulu. Episode two takes you behind the awe-inspiring story of Paralympic bronze- and silver-medalist Amy Purdy.

Tyreek Hill. Dozens of NFL players have tested positive for COVID-19, but the league is still planning to begin its season Sept. 10. That means players have to stay ready, and Chiefs running back and receiver Tyreek “Cheetah” Hill has revved up his YouTube channel, posting workout footage and his perspective on quarantine.

What to Wear

BirkenSlides. Look, you’ve been stuck mostly in the house for weeks, and admit it, you’re not putting much effort into your wardrobe. But that also means this is when you can start getting really silly with your fashion — for example, you can wear these bright blue shiny BirkenSlide sandals to work and literally no one will know except you and your dog (who won’t tell).

Nike’s Air Max Koko. If you think the name is unique, wait until you see the sandal. These chunky, slingback, heeled sandal-sneakers are a statement-maker, with lime green accents that will go with absolutely nothing you own, and Nike’s Air Max cushioning.