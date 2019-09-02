When Food Gets Political: Delicious Stories of Theft, War, Scandal and Protest

The saying goes that the way to a person’s heart is through their stomach. There is truth in this. Food brings a sense of comfort, makes us feel cared about and conjures warm memories of the past. It can be persuasive and intoxicating, and some foods are thought to be aphrodisiacs. And it can bring us joy when eaten in the spirit of worship or celebration.

But sometimes food has a different purpose than to deliver happiness or satisfy our hunger. Sometimes what we put in our mouths was once meant to deliver a message or make a statement — a sweet protest covered in icing. Food and drink have even torn civilizations apart, firing up wars and revolutions. Sometimes it all just comes down to shrewdness and, well, money.

From a sweet cookie with a sharp message to a dessert linked to Nixon, and from a chocolate drink that ended an empire to a theft that created a tea empire, these sumptuous stories will fill your plate — and perhaps touch your heart — with political food.

The Sweet ‘Two-Faced’ Cookies That Called Out a Lying Politician

In South Africa, an innocent-looking sweet was once baked to mock a prime minister who went back on this word. After J.B.M. Hertzog promised to give women the vote, Cape Malay women created a tartlet in his honor. When he didn’t follow through, they crafted a two-toned (brown and pink icing) version of the hertzoggie that they called the tweegevrietjie — or “two-faced cake.” Both of these sweet and delicious treats are still a firm favorite.

Drinking the Chocolate Broth That Failed to Connect Two Great Empires

It’s not often that history is shaped by a drink. But perhaps in the case of the Spanish conquest of the Aztec Empire, it was. When Hernán Cortés met Emperor Montezuma II in 1519, the Aztec ruler thought he was a god, and handed him a steaming cup of spicy cacao — his favorite drink. Cortés hated it and within two years, he had trampled over Montezuma and destroyed his kingdom. Talk about bitterness.

How a Scottish Botanist Stole China’s Tea and Changed Indian History

By the late 1840s, the British Empire faced a looming crisis: a lack of tea. So they did the sensible and practical thing: they hired a Scottish botanist to get seeds of the best quality tea from China and bring them to India for cultivation. There were a few hiccups and transportation hurdles, but he managed to “collect” (steal) thousands of plants and seeds and get things growing. But a curious thing happened: India, once known as a coffee king, became a tea empire.

Iran’s Building a Stockpile — of Potatoes

The humble spud was once a regular feature in Iranian cuisine, but a political protest in 2009 — that yes, involved potatoes — changed that. Fast forward to now. As American economic sanctions choke Iran’s economy, and with potential food shortages looming, Iran is increasingly eyeing the root vegetable as a cost-effective, homegrown answer to feeding its people. The potato piles are growing, but what does that mean for the country’s meat dishes?

Watergate Salad: The Creamy, Green, Cool Whip Creation We Might Have Nixon to Thank For

Cool Whip, chopped nuts, marshmallows, canned pineapple and pistachio pudding mix — a creamy treat, or the perfect recipe for an epic cover-up? Watergate salad, as it became known after Richard Nixon’s scandal, has a mysterious origin story. Was the dish named after the infamous event or is it just a curiosity that coincides with the launch of a pistachio pudding mix? Whatever the reason, the recipe was so controversial some church cookbooks refused to print it.

Knafeh: The Dessert That Explains Why We Can’t Have Peace in the Middle East

Both sweet and savory, this beloved Middle Eastern dish inspires a food fight over its origins. This syrupy cheese pastry has a long history, dating back centuries, but there is no dispute over where it was first created: in Nablus in Palestine. Since then, it’s become a beloved treat in many countries — especially Israel — that now try to claim it as their own. It’s a culinary kerfuffle almost as heated as the centuries-long conflicts that have ravaged the Middle Eastern region.

How Broken Rice Went From Poor to Popular

Broken rice — the leftover bits from the rice milling process — was once only seen fit for animal consumption. But these days it’s a popular option in rice-producing regions like Southeast Asia and West Africa. The reasons are political and economic. In Vietnam, for example, broken rice was once eaten for survival, but a discovery about how to cook it caused it to become a sought-after dish. West Africa has its own turnaound tale and now sells the once-stigmatized grain for a premium price.

The ‘Waste’ Food Industry That Helps You Eat Your Veggies and Feel Good About the World

With a growing focus on food deserts in recent years, nonprofits and collectives have tried to direct unused food to communities in need. Now, a growing band of startups and big retailers are turning food that would have gone to waste (like misshapen fruit) into a major new business — packaging it as sleekly marketed drinks targeted at an ecologically woke millennial generation. Not a bad idea considering America throws out approximately 40 percent of its food every year.

The Legal Right to Ice Cream Behind Bars

In 1915, the county commissioner for Washington refused to pay $1.75 to provide ice cream to inmates at the county jail and suggested pies be provided instead. “And thus another question in the prison reform movement is introduced,” reported the Ice Cream Trade Journal. Over the years there have been several cases filed over prisoner access to the frozen treat — with reasons ranging from religious to civil rights. But just because inmates like ice cream, does that make it their human right? Maybe not, but having it on the menu might say something about the institutions’ quality of rehabilitation.