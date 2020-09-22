When 'Black Women OWN the Conversation' Wins an Emmy? We All Win

Black Women OWN the Conversation won an Emmy! We are grateful to Oprah and the wonderful teams at both OZY and OWN, but more than anything this goes out to the 100 Black women who participated, including Dulcé Sloan, Angela Rye, Nadine Burke Harris and Ryan Michelle Bathé.

“I’m so humbled. Our show won! While this is an incredible honor, let’s not limit these dialogues to our TVs. It was so important for us to create space for these conversations that highlighted the unique and diverse experiences of Black women,” says host and OZY cofounder Carlos Watson. “More than ever we need to continue making space for these voices.”

If you’re interested in doing more, consider donating to a relevant social justice organization like Black Women’s Health Imperative, The Okra Project or BlackLivesMatter. Please be sure to check out OZY’s Reset America campaign and, of course, our Emmy-award-winning show, Black Women Own the Conversation: Motherhood.