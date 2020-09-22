When 'Black Women OWN the Conversation' Wins an Emmy? We All Win - OZY | A Modern Media Company

When 'Black Women OWN the Conversation' Wins an Emmy? We All Win

When 'Black Women OWN the Conversation' Wins an Emmy? We All Win

By Carlos Watson & Samir Rao

WHY YOU SHOULD CARE

Because TV at its best can be about bringing people together.

By Carlos Watson & Samir Rao

Black Women OWN the Conversation won an Emmy! We are grateful to Oprah and the wonderful teams at both OZY and OWN, but more than anything this goes out to the 100 Black women who participated, including Dulcé Sloan, Angela Rye, Nadine Burke Harris and Ryan Michelle Bathé.

“I’m so humbled. Our show won! While this is an incredible honor, let’s not limit these dialogues to our TVs. It was so important for us to create space for these conversations that highlighted the unique and diverse experiences of Black women,” says host and OZY cofounder Carlos Watson. “More than ever we need to continue making space for these voices.”

If you’re interested in doing more, consider donating to a relevant social justice organization like Black Women’s Health Imperative, The Okra Project or BlackLivesMatter. Please be sure to check out OZY’s Reset America campaign and, of course, our Emmy-award-winning show, Black Women Own the Conversation: Motherhood.

Topics

Sign up for the weekly newsletter!

Related Stories

The New + the Next

Sunday Magazine: Black Women Own the Moment

From TV to politics to music to sports, Black women are dominant in pop culture like never before.

News + Politics

Missing in the Conversation: America's Black Women

Race and gender can combine in a cocktail of marginalization.

News + Politics

Poll: Black People Are 4 Times More Likely to Know Someone Who Has Died of COVID-19

A new Fordham University poll puts the racial divide on coronavirus into sharp relief.

True Stories

Black Women Face Extra Coronavirus Burden

In a special episode of OZY’s “Black Women OWN the Conversation,” risk-taking, family strife and mental health amid the pandemic are all tackled.

Good Sh*t

Black Women OWN The Conversation: Your COVID-19 Resource Guide

From CDC guidance to helpful tips on surviving quarantine, a practical how-to.

True Stories

OZY's New Hit TV Show: Black Women Go Deep on COVID-19

A special edition of Black Women OWN the Conversation brings experts and real women together to talk about the pandemic.

The New + the Next

Why Black Women Are Aging Alone

Support systems for aging Black women are disappearing when they're needed most.

News + Politics

Black Women OWN the Conversation

Share intimate dialogues, honest opinions and surprising solutions in our transformative discussion show.

True Stories

When 100 Women Get Together to Talk Therapy and Wellness

A frank night talking about therapy breaks through an age of cynicism.

True Stories

Love, Joy and Pain Dominate Talk on New OWN TV Show

Panelists and audience members talk about healing on Black Women OWN the Conversation.

True Stories

Talking About Motherhood With 100 Black Women

Black motherhood is complicated — but talking about it can help.

True Stories

The Beauty of OWN's New Show Focused Entirely on Black Women

OZY’s partnership with the Oprah Winfrey Network for the new show, Black Women OWN the Conversation, awakens feelings about image and self-worth.

News + Politics

Black Views on Beauty Are Shaped by Women, Not Men

At a one-of-a-kind town hall in Atlanta, Black women opened up about their perceptions of beauty.

True Stories

The Beauty Entrepreneur Who Built a Lasting Legacy

Long before C.

True Stories

Women Entrepreneurs Who Inspire Us

Whether they’re firing up their own companies, making space for a new kind of motherhood, or wielding influence in the heart of Silicon Valley, these businesswomen show us how it’s done.