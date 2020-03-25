Three Series to Watch While You’re Stuck at Home

Because now, more than ever, we need to find quality ways to entertain ourselves.

Self-isolation and social distancing is the reality for many of us right now. And that means a lot of time spent entertaining yourself.

We’re all looking for something a little different to keep our minds off what the Twitterverse has tagged the #coronapocalypse. Here, online streaming services are your friend. So whether you’re looking to have a laugh or get enlightened, we’ve rounded up three series to feed your housebound entertainment needs.

For the Realist: Pandemic

The pandemic is happening, and the need-to-know among us, well, want to know as much as we can. Yes, the stars have aligned and brought us Netflix’s new six-part docuseries Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak.

Pandemic takes viewers through a history of outbreaks like the Spanish flu of 1918, Ebola and the bird flu, and explains how viral outbreaks begin and rapidly spread around the globe. You’ll hear direct from health officials, doctors and influenza experts on the frontlines of epidemics –– those facing the coronavirus pandemic now. The series also looks at how regions from India and Egypt to the Congo and the U.S. work to keep pandemics at bay.

The series debuted Jan. 22, but now you’ll find it, not surprisingly, in Netflix’s “Top 10 in the U.S. Today.” So, if you haven’t had your fill of pandemic news headlines, grab your favorite snacks and take some time to educate yourself on what has happened before.

For the Escapist: The ABC Murders

What way to feel better about being shacked up in the house all day than watching a show about hunting down a serial killer?

Amazon’s The ABC Murders (2018) is a murder-mystery series based on Agatha Christie’s 1936 novel The A.B.C. Murders. Set in the 1930s, it follows the life of a retired British detective Hercule Poirot, played by John Malkovich. Poirot is targeted by an audacious killer who sends cryptic letters signed “ABC.” If you’re a fan of the 1992 television episode from ITV’s long-running Agatha Christie’s Poirot starring David Suchet, you’ll enjoy this fresh adaptation. And if you’re new to Poirot, well, Malkovich’s magnetic performance will simply suck you in.

The series, which originally aired on BBC, was recently picked up by Amazon Prime. There are just three hourlong episodes, but the high suspense will make you forget (for a while) there’s something potentially worse going on outside.

For Those Needing a Laugh: BoJack Horseman

After being bound to the confines of your home for even a week, you’ll likely be craving some levity –– something that will lighten the load, but with enough cynicism to keep things in perspective.

BoJack Horseman (2014, Netflix) is a five-season animated series starring Will Arnett, Aaron Paul and Alison Brie. The focus is BoJack (Arnett), a depressed actor-horse and C-list celebrity who was once part of a successful ’90s comedy Horsin’ Around. But now he’s a bit lost, rummaging around “Hollywoo” (no, that is not a typo) in search of meaning.

Watching BoJack experience the full spectrum of emotions can be a cathartic, isolation-watching journey, especially in these uncertain times. The writing is funny, sad, surreal and surprisingly relatable, with each episode presenting a kind of ‘aha’ life moment that sticks with you.

For example, in “Fish Out of Water” the entire episode takes place underwater and has very little dialogue. The story is told from a fish’s perspective, with subtitles. And BoJack is stuck wearing a fishbowl helmet he doesn’t know how to operate. The entire episode is ridiculous, yet serves up a poignant lesson: Sometimes even the littlest of things, like communication, can present big hurdles in life. It’s an especially important message these days as we rely on our devices to make contact with others.