This Weekend: Your Guide to the Night Sky

WHERE TO TRAVEL

Taipei — A Friendly Town. This Taiwanese city is easy and user-friendly, while being visually stunning and just a whole lot of fun. Check out the ubiquitous night markets, home of the city’s most iconic food (and often some unexpected arcade games). (Recommended by Alex Lau, Map Reader)

Sonamarg — Meadow in the Sky. This Himalayan hill station offers hiking and whitewater rafting for the adventurous along with unmissable vistas for the rest of us. The other main attraction: access to the Thajiwas Glacier, where you can trek via pony. (Recommended by Maroosha Muzaffar, For the Hill of It)

Český Krumlov — Town in a Time Warp. This medieval Czech Republic town (pronounced CHESS-ky KRUM-lov) has survived since the Middle Ages largely untouched, despite annexation during World War II and decades of Soviet occupation. Now its narrow streets have been largely restored for you to walk on while writing a ghost-filled novel in your head. (Recommended by Caroline Otto, Already Drafting)

WHAT TO WATCH

Black Women OWN the Conversation — Let’s Talk. In a continuation of OZY’s Take on America town hall series, OZY and Oprah have teamed up to produce televised conversations where 100 Black women participate in a moderated discussion. Tune in on Saturday nights for the four-part series or catch up on episodes on Oprah.com. (Recommended by Charu Sudan Kasturi, Listening In)

The Magicians — Teen Wizards. This SyFy series is definitely one of the best shows you’re not watching. It follows Quentin, a nerdy grad student (in magic!), his best friend Julia and a cast of magical characters. Season 4 just wrapped this spring (we won’t spoil the twist) and season 5 has already got the green light. (Recommended by Karen Kunz, OZY Fan)

WHAT TO DOWNLOAD

SkyView Lite — Look Up. Summer meteor showers have pretty much ended, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be excited about the night sky. SkyView Lite is the free version of this dynamite app, which lets you explore the firmament by pointing your phone at the sky and mapping out what’s up there.

Click on various celestial objects to find out more about them, or set notifications for certain stargazing events like meteor showers. If you cram, you can be an expert by the time the Orionids (a meteor shower produced by stray particles from Halley’s comet) make their appearance in October. (Recommended by Barb Fletcher, Stargazer)

AND WHATEVER YOU DO, DON’T …

Let things blow up in your face. A New Hampshire man is facing charges after he drove a balloon-filled car with no lights at 3:30 am, causing the police to give chase. With his car stuffed with colorful balloons — for which there is still no explanation — 20-year-old William Riley fled police, drove home and crashed into his own garage. (NBC Boston)

