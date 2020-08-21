This Weekend: You’ll Never Bathe the Same Way Again

The Weekender is a special collaboration between OZY Tribe members near and far to provide delicious recommendations for your valuable weekend time, as we grapple with turbulent times in America.

Cool Comics to Check Out

Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe. If the only impression you have of Deadpool is Ryan Reynolds mouthing off in the movie franchise, do yourself a favor and pick up this 2012 series by Croatian comic genius Dalibor Talajic. The three-part series is packed with horror and action and follows a demented Deadpool as he attempts to rid the Marvel universe of heroes.

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War. This Japanese manga series is … well, kind of Jane Austen-y? But in a good way. It follows two brainiac classmates who fall in love while leading their student council but are too proud to be the first to admit it.

Brazen: Rebel Ladies Who Rocked the World. Pénélope Bagieu has been a big deal on the French comics scene for years, but she finally cracked America (and won an Eisner Award — the comics industry version of the Oscar) with this funny, weird collection of biographical comics about women whom history has unfairly forgotten. Read more on OZY.

A Few Good Docs

Wrinkles the Clown. Remember the 2016 clown panic, when people kept reporting sightings of evil clowns? Well, Wrinkles — with a viral video a year earlier — was way ahead of the trend. Then last year, perhaps thinking late 2019 was just the time to introduce some creeping dread into our lives, Floridian filmmaker Michael Beach Nichols made Wrinkles The Clown, a documentary about the craze. You can watch the trailer here to check if you’re up for it before streaming the whole thing on Hulu.

A Perfect 14. This heartwarming documentary follows the life of Saskatchewan-born model Ashley Luther, aka Elly Mayday, and her quest to champion the body positivity movement in an industry that really didn’t want to hear it. A Perfect 14 also documents Luther’s battle with ovarian cancer, which claimed her life the same week the movie premiered in Vancouver last year.

Don’t F*** With Cats. If you thought this doc was going to be a compilation of cats annoying their owners and misbehaving in that cute way we can’t resist, you’re so absolutely wrong. Don’t F*** With Cats is the story of a serial cat killer who pisses off a band of cat lovers. Released last year, you’ll be surprised just how wild things can get over a domestic feline. Catch it on Netflix.

The Staircase. If you’re a crime junkie, clear your schedule, because this one is going to take you on a ride. This miniseries from Oscar-winning documentarian Jean-Xavier de Lestrade (now on Netflix, with a few added episodes) follows the trial of Michael Peterson, accused of killing his wife and then saying she fell down a flight of stairs. One crazy fact: Peterson (yeah, the accused murderer) was in a relationship with the film’s editor while they were filming. Wonder if that affected the final product.

Have the Best Bath of Your Life

Bath Pillow. You probably shouldn’t risk a spa trip right now, but you can make your home more like one — starting with a bath pillow. They’ll run you less than $20 (this one is good), and they’re the quickest way we know to make your tub time crazy luxurious. They’re easy to install too. The only negative is that afterward you’ll be furious you didn’t know about it sooner.

Bath Drops. You’ve seen bath bombs, but this is the milder version. Rather than fizzing at the bottom of the tub, these calming, soothing bath beads just sit there gently releasing oil and scent, moisturizing your skin and making you feel real fancy.

Shower Steamers. You probably don’t have a sauna in your house — and public ones seem like a good place to pass unwanted germs. So stock up on shower steamers: Just place one on the floor of your shower and watch as it releases vapor and steam upon contact with the water. This Portland company offers a variety of scents, but get the vanilla sugar if you want to smell like a super-refreshed cupcake.

Inflatable drink holder. These are made for a hot tub, but if your bath is big enough they can really liven up a soak, holding whatever beverage you might want to sip while finishing up that new book about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Pro tip: If you’re drinking wine, put it in a tumbler rather than a wine glass or you may end up with wine-infused bathwater.