This Weekend: What Really Happened to USA Gymnastics

WHAT TO LISTEN TO

Lady Don’t Take No. This podcast from Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza is political commentary, sure. But Garza contains multitudes, so you can also expect beauty tips and recommendations — from why Fenty Beauty saves lives to handling microaggressions at the airport, Lady Don’t Take No gives you a mixed bag of social issues with a twist.

Flashback. Season one of OZY’s latest chart-topping history podcast is now available to download in its entirety! This weekend, feed your curiosity by exploring the side of history you never learned at school. Or, as Malcolm Gladwell described Flashback, it’s “a journey through history that will change how you look at the world today.”

Dissect. Explore the construction of some of your favorite albums in this musical deep dive, which has done track by track analyses of albums by Kanye West, Frank Ocean and Kendrick Lamar. The current object of obsession: Beyoncé’s Lemonade album.

WHAT TO PLAY

If Found. Playing a game on your phone and reading a book on your phone are often for two very different moods. But when you need to balance them, there’s If Found (which you can play on a phone or on Steam). It’s almost playing your way through a coming-of-age novel as protagonist Kasio, while simultaneously balancing a future version of herself. Could this be a harbinger of game-novel hybrids? Shh, we’re playing.

Grim Fandango. This game originally premiered in 1998, which means it’s had plenty of time to become a cult classic in the hearts of those who love it. And they have good reason: It’s a weird, wonderful point-and-click adventure (now remastered for modern platforms) in which you play a down-on-his-luck grim reaper in the land of the dead.

WHAT TO WATCH

Athlete A. Gymnastics has been a source of American pride for years, bringing home gold in the last two Olympics and producing legends like Simone Biles. But as this new Netflix documentary illustrates, it’s also a massive tragedy, with hundreds of young women having been abused by team doctor Larry Nassar — and ignored by the people who were supposed to protect them.

I May Destroy You. Stunning talent Michaela Coel created, directed, wrote and starred in this HBO series about Londoner Arabella as she tries to backtrack through a night out gone wrong and discovers there’s more to the story.

Ziwe Fumudoh’s Instagram Lives. Watching Fumudoh’s interviews with people like Caroline Calloway and Alison Roman, you’ll find yourself shrieking with glee (or covering your eyes) as Fumudoh’s frank and earnest questions force her interviewees to face how the lives they live have been shaped by racism.

WHAT TO WEAR

thredUP. Just because you’re only shopping online these days doesn’t mean you have to give up thrift shopping. You can find secondhand gems — and bulk up your summer wardrobe — by some of your favorite brands on this site, which aims to bring environmentally friendly thrifting into the digital age.

OZY Swag. This Independence Day, celebrate a new kind of patriotism — one that meets the moment. Make a statement with the shirts, stickers, hats and more from our Reset America collection. All profits go to the racial justice organization of your choice, so now you can do good with your new look from the OZY store.

