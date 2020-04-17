This Weekend: We Have Your Breakfast Cake Needs Sorted

The Weekender is a special collaboration between OZY Tribe members near and far to provide delicious recommendations for your weekend inside.

WHAT TO WATCH

Run — Hitchcockian Rom-Com. This HBO series from Vicky Jones (who directed the original stage production of Fleabag) pairs oh-I-love-them actors Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleason as two friends who have a secret pact to run away together — and do it.

Black Women Own the Conversation — COVID-19 Special. OZY and Oprah Winfrey Network have teamed up to air two special episodes of the hard-hitting show, which brings together real women and a curated expert panel with OZY founder Carlos Watson to talk about the coronavirus and how it affects Black women’s lives. Check out the first episode on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on OWN.

A Football Life — The Ballers You Love. This long-running series (nearly a decade!) has still got it, and there’s never been a better time to sit on your couch watching all 116 episodes back to back until anyone who lives with you either decides they love football too or divorces you.

WHAT TO READ

Out — Heart-Stopping Japanese Crime Fiction. Natsuo Kirino is a hugely popular writer in Japan for her detective fiction, and this is a perfect starting point. It follows four suburban women whose lives working in a factory are disrupted when they get mixed up with the Japanese mafia. If that doesn’t sound like your thing, check out some underrated female writers OZY loves.

Unhitched — Breakup Binge. Forget Modern Love, forget Vows. This New York Times section focuses solely on breakup stories, and it’s SO much more interesting. Funnily enough, it actually teaches you a lot about making a relationship work, just by looking at how others fell apart.

WHAT TO COOK

Cinnamon Coffee Cake — Breakfast AND Dessert. Let’s get one thing straight: To our British readers, a coffee cake has coffee in it. That is not what we’re doing; this is American coffee cake, which is so called because you pair it with coffee. Sorry not sorry, because it’s better than the British kind. This recipe is a great, simple starter, with the all-important cinnamon ribbon. You can skip the glaze, though — and pair it with wine if you’re eating it late at night, or standing up in the kitchen at 3 p.m., or wherever.

AND WHATEVER YOU DO, DON’T…

Walk your turtle. Even though walking dogs outside in Italy is allowed right now, a woman was fined about $430 for walking her pizza-sized turtle. Police said it wasn’t “a justifiable reason” to break lockdown rules. (Straits Times)

