This Weekend: Watch Judi Dench Steal Nuclear Secrets

Pentagram — Heavy Metal Drummers. These death metal pioneers have been rocking together since the ’70s but keep breaking up, making up and reinventing themselves. As a bonus, check out the 2011 documentary Last Days Here, which chronicles the band’s 2009 comeback. (Recommended by Dan Peleschuk, Head Banger)

Fontaines D.C. — Romantic Irish Punks. The band’s debut album, Dogrel, is a love letter to their home city of Dublin. It manages to have a sound that is at once punk and traditional … and instantly a classic. (Recommended by Trevor Wilker, OZY Fan)

January May — Southern Potential. This Missouri trio made a big splash five years ago with their only album, Troublemade, before splitting up. You can still hear singer KG Lillian on her solo work, but we can’t recommend enough going back to the haunting melodies here, particularly “Engine Smoke.” (Recommended by Maroosha Muzaffar, Always Haunted)

Red Joan — Dame Judi on Fire. This film, starring Judi Dench, is inspired by the true story of Melita Norwood, a British civil servant who passed on secrets of the atomic bomb project to the Soviet Union. The movie takes viewers back to the nuclear race in the 1940s, when the USSR was still viewed by many socialists as a beacon of hope for a better future. It’s a poignant reminder of how the most important spies in history haven’t been gun-toting, martini-swigging killers in tuxedos, but seemingly boring government officials with access to sensitive documents. (Recommended by Charu Sudan Kasturi, Spy Catcher)

In Fabric — The Dress From Hell. This visually stunning horror film, which dances with comedy and costume drama, is so much more than an adult version of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. But it does involve a garment whose size mysteriously shifts — not that that deters single mother Sheila (Marianne Jean-Baptiste), who buys the obviously cursed dress and watches an enchanted nightmare unfold. (Recommended by Ned Colin, Brocade or Nothing)

Blue Corn Tacos at Galaxy Taco — True Blue. This taco joint is slightly more upscale than your average truck, and it shows in the menu, which is inventive and filled with fresh fruits and vegetables. The star, however, is the blue corn tortillas (made from scratch, obviously), which the chefs fill with grilled fish, barbacoa, lengua, mushrooms and all the other taco standbys.

The restaurant is a brightly colored dream, with a cocktail menu of hand-shaken margaritas (no blenders here) with have-to-taste-it add-ins like lavender or guacamole. (Recommended by Alex Lau, Die-Hard Foodie)

Abandon your BFF. A Pennsylvania animal shelter is adopting out a miniature horse named Waffles — but says it will only release him to a home that also adopts his best friend, Hemingway, a goose. The pair was rescued from a farm with poor living conditions, and the Bucks County SPCA says promising applicants for adoption will be invited to meet the animals. (UPI)

