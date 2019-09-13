This Weekend: The Winding Road Past Florida’s Best Beach Architecture

The Weekender is a special collaboration between OZY Tribe members near and far to provide delicious recommendations for your valuable weekend time.

WHAT TO READ

Reporter: A Memoir — From the Trenches. Investigative legend Seymour Hersh always has a juicy scoop, but this one is about his own career. It has lots of insider recollections … both of working with journalism giants and of uncovering his career-making stories, like the My Lai massacre, which he got largely in an all-night interview over bourbon. (Recommended by Deborah Bonello, Scoop Queen)

The Word Is Murder — Life of the Author. Anthony Horowitz’s mystery series has a Paul Auster-esque twist: Horowitz himself is a character in the book, the ghostwriter to a brilliant but disgraced detective trying to solve a seemingly unsolvable murder. (Recommended by Patrick Rojas, OZY Fan)

Where’s Waldo Travel Collection — Road Trip Savior. Waldo (Wally if you’re British, which is actually the original) and his red-and-white-striped shirt have been a staple of classrooms and rec rooms for decades. But he’s most useful when trying to stay entertained, or keep kids entertained, on long trips — thus the compact travel edition that combines seven Waldo volumes. (Recommended by Diana Clephane, Travel Guru)

WHAT TO LISTEN TO

Mashrou’ Leila — Indie Royalty. This four-piece band is the Middle East’s most prominent indie group, producing gorgeous electropop … and outspoken political stances. They’re openly pro-LGBT (and lead singer Hamed Sinno is openly gay), which has made them a lightning rod across the Arab world, where they’ve had multiple concerts canceled under pressure from anti-LGBT forces. But nobody can deny how talented they are. (Recommended by Pallabi Munsi, Indie Connoisseur)

The Highwomen — Female Country Supergroup. Their name might allude to 1985’s all-male Highwaymen collaboration, but the Highwomen’s debut album couldn’t sound more current. In the hands of Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires the music and vocals pack a serious emotional punch — especially on the title track, an answer to the classic “The Highwayman” told from female perspectives. If you can listen to it without crying, you’re … definitely a liar. You’re SO crying. (Recommended by Michelle Heimburger, A Little Bit Country)

WHERE TO TRAVEL

30a Road — Beach Heaven. On the Florida panhandle between Destin and Panama City is a looping county road known as 30a. Driving along it, you’ll discover a line of beach communities, each distinct from the others and with its own architectural identity.

The can’t-miss ones are Alys Beach, filled with white-washed courtyard manses, and Rosemary Beach, awash in Dutch East Indies-inspired beach houses. It’s definitely a playground for rich Southerners (think famous musicians, politicians and former athletes), so not everyone can live there — but everyone can go soak up the views of white sand beaches and emerald green ocean. And if you can’t get there, look up the houses on Google Maps. They’re really that cool. (Recommended by Alex Lau, Beach Blanket Babylon)

AND WHATEVER YOU DO, DON’T…

Forget to wash your hands. Raccoons in Ontario have been reportedly stumbling around oddly, causing concerned citizens to report that they appear drunk. Police have determined that’s likely exactly what’s happening: The animals may have been eating fermented fruit. “Don’t try to give them coffee and get them sobered up, just let them go their course,” advised one expert. (UPI)

SLIDE INTO OUR DMS

Do you have a killer potato salad recipe that you’d like to share? Think you discovered the next great jam band? Share your suggestions with us here at OZY! Email us: Weekender@ozy.com.