This Weekend: The Unsettling Future Is … Emma Thompson?

WHAT TO WATCH

Years and Years — The Future Is Now. This HBO series follows a tight-knit family, beginning in the present day and following them over a tumultuous 15 years into the future. Don’t miss Emma Thompson, who plays a charismatic, bleached-haired nationalist politician with chilling accuracy. (Recommended by Barb Fletcher, Full of Surprises)

Midsommar — Summertime Horror. Not for the faint-hearted, this folk horror shocker is about innocents who find evil in rural Scandinavia. We’ll try not to spoil it for you, beyond telling you that it’s probably the best movie to see with your significant other … right before you break up. (Recommended by Ned Colin, True Romantic)

Friday Night Lights — Nostalgia on the Field. With six weeks to go before the high school football season gets underway, people are already talking up the teams to watch. But for us the only team to watch is the Dillon Panthers in the five seasons of seminal sports show Friday Night Lights. Whether it’s a heartfelt rewatch or you get to see it for the first time, this is definitely an FNL summer for us. (Recommended by Diana Clephane, Clear Eyes, Full Heart)

WHERE TO TRAVEL

Poland’s Salt Mines — Underground Treasure. Ten miles from Krakow are the historic Wieliczka salt mines, which sounds like a boring tourist attraction but actually may be the most insanely beautiful thing you will ever see. It goes nine levels underground through seemingly endless tunnels and chambers, with statues and even entire chapels hewn out of salt over decades (the mine started producing salt in the 13th century, and visitors have been recorded as far back as the 1720s). As with all underground tourist attractions, do NOT get lost and take care not to get eaten by any mole people. (Recommended by Alex Lau, Spelunker)

Bermuda — Summer Cliché? Never. Bermuda really got a bad rap being associated with the paranormal hot spot the Bermuda Triangle, but recent years have seen a boom in tourism, so maybe the scare is wearing off. Expect the usual beach perfection: sun, sand, snacks. Speaking of snacks, get the takeout fish sandwich at Art Mel’s, but be warned that a single sandwich can feed two hungry people. Another tip: Get a moped to explore the island. (Recommended by Priscilla Visintine, OZY Fan)

WHAT TO READ

Love Thy Neighbor — OZY Investigates. Talking trash is bad manners, but talking about trash is a different story. This months-long OZY investigation reveals how Southern states are systematically becoming the dumping grounds for Northern waste, with poor and minority communities often taking on the largest share of trash.

Seven of the 10 states that send most of their waste beyond their borders are from the North, the investigation shows. At the same time, five of the 10 states that take in most waste from outside are from the South. Let’s put it this way: New York state was literally sending trains filled with poop to Birmingham, Alabama — and that’s just a small part of a far broader crisis that’s dividing America. (Recommended by Charu Sudan Kasturi, Digging for Clues)

AND WHATEVER YOU DO, DON’T…

Steal an exotic animal. Newport Beach, California, teenager Quinn Kasbar has pleaded guilty to stealing an endangered lemur, 32-year-old Isaac, from the Santa Ana Zoo. The teen is also being investigated for tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry and luxury goods swiped during break-ins in local neighborhoods, but he claims he didn’t take Isaac for the cash. Kasbar says he took the lemur to keep as a pet but later had second thoughts. He left Isaac in a box outside a local hotel with a note asking the finder to bring him to the police. (Robb Report)

SLIDE INTO OUR DMS

