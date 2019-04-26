This Weekend: The Undead Are Stalking Medieval Korea

The Weekender is a special collaboration between OZY Tribe members near and far to provide delicious recommendations for your valuable weekend time.

What to Read

Feast: Food of the Islamic World — Everything You Want to Eat. Anissa Helou’s doorstop of a cookbook has an expansive aim: To bring you recipes from every corner of the Islamic world, a multicontinental endeavor. Try the date ice cream, laced with rosewater and sprinkled with pistachios. (Recommended by Patrick Rojas, OZY Fan)

Granted — The Way We Work. Adam Grant is a Wharton professor who’s written three bestsellers. Think Malcolm Gladwell with less hair. But Grant’s newsletter, which expounds on work-related topics every month, is a great resource, with advice on everything from psychology to parenting. (Recommended by Diana Clephane, Work Work Work)

The Next Marriage Frontier — OZY’s First-Ever Investigation. As part of our flagship series, Love Curiously, OZY has taken a deep dive into the nightmare many disabled Americans face when they try to marry. Facing a loss of benefits and health care, some even have to divorce to stay below set income thresholds. (Recommended by Charu Sudan Kasturi, Concerned Citizen)

What to Listen To

Haiku Hands — Australian Electro Hip-Hop. It is impossible not to bop to this all-female trio, who give off music-festival vibes in the best way even if you’re just listening while writing. They’re irreverent and fun — “You look like a tortoise; your issues are enormous,” goes their single Not About You — but haven’t yet released their first album, instead dropping singles like bread crumbs. If you’re looking for a band that both unashamedly loves to have fun and is undeniably talented, Haiku Hands is for you. (Recommended by Alex Furuya, Loves to Dance)

Phosphorescent — A Voice for the Ages. Matthew Houck, aka Phosphorescent, is a songwriter you’ll hear on a friend’s playlist at a chill party, and then break into their laptop and rig the playlist to play only his music for the rest of the night. Not that we’ve done that! Caveat: It’s really hard to multitask to his music, especially Song for Zula, which will sweep you up in emotions you didn’t know you had and leave you sobbing at your desk (or in the middle of a chill party). (Recommended by Maroosha Muzaffar, Chill Partier)

What to Watch

Kingdom — Your New GoT. Yes, Game of Thrones is ending, but we have a timely replacement suggestion. Medieval politicking? Check. Drama between fathers and sons? Check. Zombies? Check. Kingdom premiered earlier this year on Netflix, the company’s first original Korean series.

Picture this: It’s 14th-century Korea and a mysterious plague is sweeping through the land. The crown prince must save his kingdom from disease, deal with his, um, ailing father and protect his throne from power-hungry wannabes. There’s only one downside: It’s only six episodes. (Recommended by Ned Colin, Zombie Enthusiast)

And whatever you do, don’t do this…

Take your anger out on yourself. A man voting in India’s elections in the state of Uttar Pradesh has cut off his own finger after he mistakenly voted for the wrong party on a voting machine with symbols representing each group. Pawan Kumar, a 25-year-old member of the dalit ethnic group, says he couldn’t control his emotions and cut off the finger he’d used to press the button. (Sky News)

SLIDE INTO OUR DMS

Do you have a killer potato salad recipe that you’d like to share? Think you discovered the next great jam band? Share your suggestions with us here at OZY! Email us: Weekender@ozy.com.