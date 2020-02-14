This Weekend: The Most Romantic Things You Can Do

The Weekender is a special collaboration between OZY Tribe members near and far to provide delicious recommendations for your valuable weekend time.

WHAT TO WATCH

Sex Education — Banging With Heart. This second season is not only better than the first, it’s a perfect V-Day binge watch. Though set in Britain, this high school rom-com with a progressive and original edge owes a lot of its visual aesthetic to American high school films. (Recommended by Paul Reynaldo, OZY Fan)

Creep 2 — The Horror of Love. Not everyone’s into standard boy-meets-girl rom-coms. If that describes you, try this found-footage scary movie that actually borrows a lot from romantic movies and builds a credible romance between its leads. You can also watch the first Creep movie, but it’s not so relationshippy. (Recommended by Ned Colin, Unconventional Romantic)

Imagine You and Me — Romantic Vacation. This Filipino film pairs actors Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza, referred to collectively as AIDub, who play star-crossed lovers cavorting around Italy. The real-life supercouple doesn’t stop with acting, though: Mendoza also wrote the film’s earworm theme song. (Recommended by Leslie dela Vega, Mad for Love)

WHAT TO LISTEN TO

Jules and James — No, YOU Hang Up. This fiction podcast will snag the attention of anyone who loves the Before Sunrise movies (so … everyone?). It follows a British filmmaker and the American living in Paris she accidentally calls — and then can’t stop talking to. The story is told through their long, lingering phone calls, and slow burns through the awkwardness to an absolutely killer romance. (Recommended by Pallabi Munsi, In Her Feelings)

Where Should We Begin — Sound Advice. Couples therapist Esther Perel gets down and dirty with a supercharged version of a relationship advice column. She gets couples to bare their souls about their issues … which could just end up helping listeners who have similar stumbling blocks, or just entertain the heck out of everybody. (Recommended by Rob Culos, Always Listening)

WHERE TO EAT

Lil’ Deb’s Oasis — Food for the Heart. Whether you’re in a couple or not, please find the time to get to Lil’ Deb’s in upstate New York. It’s a quirky, tropical, female-chef-run paradise — exactly the kind of place you want to go on a first date, because even if the conversation stops and starts, the restaurant itself gives you a lot to talk about. Not on a date? No problem: The menu even lists “love advice” as something you can order for $1 (or free if you just ask!). And in our experience, the advice is even good, which is truly all one can ask from a meal out. (Recommended by Viviane Feldman, Ordering In)

AND WHATEVER YOU DO, DON’T…

Give up on love. A seven-year-old boy diving at Idaho’s Trinity Hot Springs found a silver ring at the bottom of a pool — and when the resort checked its records for wedding rings recently reported lost, nothing came up. After they posted about the find on Facebook, though, a woman came forward with photos of the wedding ring she lost at the hot springs in the late 1970s, which was confirmed to be the same ring. (UPI)

SLIDE INTO OUR DMS

