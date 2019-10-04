This Weekend: The Life and Soul of 1920s Paris Was an American Saloon Keeper

The Weekender is a special collaboration between OZY Tribe members near and far to provide delicious recommendations for your valuable weekend time.

WHAT TO READ

White Fragility — Starting the Conversation. Author Robin DiAngelo’s book deftly and compassionately deconstructs not just the history of racism but the reasons why it’s still so difficult for White people to unpack their relationship with it or even to talk about it. (Recommended by Patrick Rojas, OZY Fan)

The Man Without Qualities — Forgotten? Not by Us. Austrian author Robert Musil’s unfinished three-volume novel is considered by those in the know to be one of the most important ever penned, but even many well-read classics buffs have never heard of it. But you won’t regret putting in the time with protagonist Ulrich, a mathematician, and his existential crisis. (Recommended by Eugene Robinson, Reader Extraordinaire)

Bricktop — American Icon. This is one of the great café culture autobiographies, chronicling the life and times of Ada “Bricktop” Smith, an African-American woman who famously ran a Parisian saloon during the roaring ‘20s. The book is nonstop anecdotes about her extraordinary life, which includes rubbing shoulders with F. Scott Fitzgerald, boxer Jack Johnson and the Prince of Wales. (Recommended by Fiona Zublin, History Buff)

WHAT TO LISTEN TO

‘The Goal’ — A Taste From the Beyond. The video for this Leonard Cohen song — which is filled with the late songwriter’s signature wordy melancholy — is just a precursor to the real excitement that’ll be released on Nov. 22. That would be a new album of Cohen’s music, Thanks for the Dance, which Cohen’s son Adam finished based on his father’s sketched out material. (Recommended by Maroosha Muzaffar, Cohen Fanatic)

Norman F***ing Rockwell — Sweary Elegance. Lana Del Rey’s new album is a colossal pop achievement, complex and contemplative without sacrificing quality. Clear your afternoon to take this one in. Some critics have compared Del Rey’s album to the great records of Joni Mitchell and Carole King, so hold onto your copy because the next generation is going to think you’re cool for having it in 30 years. (Recommended by Viviane Feldman, All the Rey)

WHAT TO WATCH

Wu Tang: An American Saga — Nothin’ to F*** With. It was inevitable that the greatest hip-hop group of all time (do not @ us) would get its own superhero origin story, and now that’s happened via this new scripted miniseries airing on Hulu. While real-life Wu Tangers were involved in creating the series, it’s not a sanitized version of how the group came to be — instead it’s a dramatic warts-and-all telling of how a group of scrappy small-timers became hip-hop legends.

The show is part crime drama and part musical biopic, and it’s a great artifact for Wu Tang fans. However, if you’re new to the group, you might want to start — well, with their music, but also with the recent Showtime documentary about them, Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men. (Recommended by Demetra Jones, 36 Styles of Danger)

AND WHATEVER YOU DO, DON’T …

Ruffle the witness’s feathers. Police in Utrecht went viral this week after they put a small bird in a prison cell. The animal was perched on its owner’s shoulder when the person was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting, and police said they didn’t have a suitable cage for the “sneaky witness.” The jailbird has since been released. (Metro)

SLIDE INTO OUR DMS

Do you have a killer potato salad recipe that you’d like to share? Think you discovered the next great jam band? Share your suggestions with us here at OZY! Email us: Weekender@ozy.com.