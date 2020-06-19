This Weekend: The Juneteenth Picnic of Your Dreams

The Weekender is a special collaboration between OZY Tribe members near and far to provide delicious recommendations for your valuable weekend time.

Red Velvet Cake. Juneteenth is traditionally a time for red foods, and while generations of elders said it represented the blood of millions of slaves who died, others link the color to traditions of the Asante and Yoruba tribes of Western Africa, where red is a symbol of strength, spirituality, and life and death. On a lighter note, this red velvet cake is just ridiculously delicious.

Strawberry Soda Lemonade. Another red food! There are many ways to make strawberry lemonade, but this one is fizzy, so it’s our fave. Stock up on fresh strawberries and mint to make this for a crowd, and cheers to emancipation.

Juneteenth Bowl. This is a great summer picnic salad that’s full of ingredients that are both packed with nutrients and indigenous to Africa. Pro tip: It’s also good for lunches when you’re working from home.

The Midnight Gospel. This series, from the creators of Adventure Time, is a trippy masterpiece, with stunning action sequences, a psychedelic time travel plot and an overall whimsy that keeps it from being all too much. Look, it’s hard to explain. Just watch it.

Defining Moments. This Pride Month, check out the latest episode of Defining Moments With OZY — all about Jason Collins’ journey to become the first openly gay active player in one of the four major sports leagues. It’s now streaming on Hulu (and go ahead and watch all the other episodes if you haven’t had a chance yet).

Sense8. This sci-fi series from the Wachowski sisters is among their best work ever, a multinational epic about eight people all over the world with a mysterious mental link — and an enemy stalking them.

Blues Legacies and Black Feminism. Always! Read! Angela! Davis! Her treatise on jazz, blues and Black identity is just right for this moment. It’ll make you look at Black feminism and music in a whole new way.

100 Voices. We asked, and you answered. OZY readers by the thousands sent us their thoughts and feelings about the chaotic and challenging moment we’re in. Check out a curated digest of the ones that really stunned us — and please be sure to send us yours.

Ungodly Hour by Chloe x Halle. This new album from sibling duo Chloe x Halle heralds a new age of R&B. Their intersectional, honest evaluation of life and love for young people today shines through amid their airy two-part harmonies and strong groovy production.

Jaime by Brittany Howard. Former lead singer of The Alabama Shakes, Brittany Howard provides an introspective rock album unpacking her queerness and her personal history in the 30th year of her life.

Neon Cross by Jaime Wyatt. Jaime Wyatt’s newest country album provides the summer anthems we were looking for. Just in time for socially distanced lounging outdoors.

