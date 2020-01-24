This Weekend: The British Queen of Americana

The Weekender is a special collaboration between OZY Tribe members near and far to provide delicious recommendations for your valuable weekend time.

WHAT TO WATCH

Babylon Berlin — Weimar Noir. This beautifully acted German series (try to find it subtitled rather than dubbed) melds a police procedural with a post-WWI historical drama. The first two seasons dropped in 2017, but the third is currently airing. (Recommended by Amy Fletcher, OZY Fan)

Short Term 12 — A Star Is Born. Brie Larson now has an Oscar and a Marvel franchise, but the first hints of her greatness can be found in this 2013 indie movie about a home for troubled teens. Another standout is an early performance from Booksmart’s Kaitlyn Dever. (Recommended by Shaan Merchant, Hidden Gem)

The Circle — Catfish With Friends. This Netflix show is a kind of terrifying but really addictive take on reality television. Based on a British original, the show locks contestants in separate rooms, then has them compete for popularity solely through social media. (Recommended by Joshua Eferighe, Into It)

WHAT TO EAT

Stew at Kajsas Fisk — Swedish Comfort Food. Look, Scandinavia is cold and coastal, so is it any wonder they do the best fish stew on the planet? Particularly this market stall in Stockholm, which for 125 krona (about $13) will serve you up a piping hot bowl of what is seriously the most flavorful, warming fish stew ever, full of clams and prawns and aioli. (Recommended by Alex Lau, World Traveler)

Amarilis Cafe — Dominican Goodness. This little hole in the wall doesn’t have menus or frills, but it does have the best Dominican food in Miami. The waitresses will help you out with what to order, but to be honest it’s all going to be delicious. (Recommended by Viviane Feldman, Miami Expert)

WHAT TO LISTEN TO

Yola — Anglo-Americana. This soon-to-be superstar received multiple Grammy nominations for her first album in Americana categories (winners to be announced this weekend), even though she was born in Bristol, England. We guarantee: You will not be thinking about this when you are listening to her tracks — try “Faraway Look” — because all you’ll be thinking about is how iconic and famous she’s going to be forever. Her voice is astonishing, and her songwriting is top-notch. We can’t wait for her second album (no release date announced yet, sadly). (Recommended by Wade Best, Early Adopter)

AND WHATEVER YOU DO, DON’T…

Leave your post. A lighthouse keeper in British Columbia, Canada, won $764,856 with a lottery ticket he bought online. But it took two months between getting the email that he’d won and his showing up to collect the cash, because he couldn’t take leave from his lighthouse caretaking duties. He plans to retire on the money, though lighthouses may remain a hobby. (UPI)

SLIDE INTO OUR DMS

Do you have a killer potato salad recipe that you’d like to share? Think you discovered the next great jam band? Share your suggestions with us here at OZY! Email us: Weekender@ozy.com.