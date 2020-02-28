This Weekend: Sports, Potato Salad and a Talking Monkey

The Weekender is a special collaboration between OZY Tribe members near and far to provide delicious recommendations for your valuable weekend time.

WHAT TO LISTEN TO

All the Smoke — The Dirt on the Court. This podcast from NBA legends Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson nabs amazing guests like Steph Curry and Jemele Hill for discussions of the biggest issues in sports … and some insider gossip too. (Recommended by Joshua Eferighe, Behind the Scenes)

Good One — The Inside Joke. For those who really love listening to and deconstructing comedy, this podcast is catnip. Host Jesse David Fox has one comedian on each week to talk about just one joke they’ve told (or didn’t tell), and why and how it works. (Recommended by Alex Lau, Funny Guy)

Useful Idiots — Race to the Bottom. Cult journalist Matt Taibbi hosts this irreverent, profane and weird politics podcast, focusing on the 2020 campaign and interviewing current and former legislators and other insiders on all the most pressing political issues. (Recommended by Rob Culos, Sounding Board)

WHAT TO EAT

Dining al Fresco in Sweden — Forage Real. Food isn’t just about sustenance. With Edible Country, it’s also about getting out in nature and relaxing. This Swedish dining program has Michelin-starred chefs plan the menus, but if you reserve a seat, you may find yourself asked to forage in the forest yourself for local ingredients, turning fancy food into a treasure hunt and a chance to breathe fresh air. (Recommended by Barb Fletcher, Lunch Monitor)

The Best Potato Salad — Spuds Forever. Not all potato salads are created equal, but one OZY reader says he’s been making this one for five decades after learning it at a Canadian Ritz hotel. To make it, steam 3 pounds of potatoes sliced into 1-inch strips, then further dice into small pieces. Boil 6 eggs for 5 minutes, then turn the heat off and peel when cool, making sure the yolks are bright yellow. Add to the potatoes, along with a bunch of chopped scallions. Then add the secret sauce: Mix 2 tablespoons of mayonnaise, 2-3 tablespoons of white wine vinegar, a little honey, a teaspoon of salt and plenty of freshly ground pepper. Add a tablespoon of green pickle relish, a half teaspoon of dry mustard, and whip together into a sauce. Is it delicious? Good. Fold it into the potatoes and eggs, sprinkle with paprika and serve. (Recommended by Dave Hubbard, OZY Fan)

WHAT TO WATCH

What Did Jack Do — Lynch Writ Small. Film legend David Lynch directs and stars in this Netflix short film that recently dropped without warning. The black-and-white vignette is, like most Lynch work, deeply funny and weird, with Lynch playing a police officer interviewing a capuchin monkey named Jack, who speaks courtesy of deepfake technology. Croaky and completely hilarious, Jack’s testimony takes the story to extremely weird places, but you’ll also be invested in the denouement of the mystery itself. (Recommended by Pallabi Munsi, Noir Aficionado)

AND WHATEVER YOU DO, DON’T…

Break the rules of the road. Moscow police have reportedly impounded a custom-made Batmobile similar to the iconic supercar featured in various films. Authorities are now investigating the 32-year-old man who owns it, saying the car wasn’t registered with transit authorities and is unlikely to be safe on public roads. An identical car was recently sold online with a price tag of about $840,000. (BBC)

SLIDE INTO OUR DMS

