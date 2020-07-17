This Weekend: Snoop Dogg’s Best Cookie Recipe

The Weekender is a special collaboration between OZY Tribe members near and far to provide delicious recommendations for your valuable weekend time, as we grapple with turbulent times in America.

WHAT TO WATCH

Close Enough. This animated show by, for and about millennials hews close to the vibe of creator and star J.G. Quintel’s past hit, Regular Show. If it’s true that the pandemic is gonna yield a golden age of animation, this is a good start.

The Baby-Sitters Club. Readers who were once 8-year-old girls already know, but for the rest of you: This nouveau adaptation of the children’s classic series hits all the right notes, bringing Kristy, Claudia, Mary Anne, Stacey and Dawn into the present day without losing any of their spunky charm and work ethic.

The Floor Is Lava. There’s no shame in just needing a mental break, and this game show is just silly (OK, sort of stupid) enough to provide it. It’s an obstacle course challenge based off of the game we all used to play as children, but the stakes are much higher. Watch as teams strategize to jump from obstacle to obstacle to avoid the bubbling lava below them to win $10,000 … and a lava lamp.\

WHAT TO LISTEN TO

Dungeons and Daddies. Before you ask: No, it’s not a BDSM podcast. It’s a dad joke spectacular, in which four dads play a D&D quest where they’re looking for their lost sons.

Elevation. Want a little church on the go? Pastor Steven Furtick brings a hipster millennial vibe to his church podcast, but he’s not Buddy Christ–levels of cheesy. His messages often go viral, and he’s even collaborated with Charlamagne tha God. Who doesn’t need to be lifted these days?

WHAT TO COOK

Tomato sauce from scratch. This light, olive-oil-based sauce is a delicious and quick addition to your favorite pasta — when you don’t have any energy but also want to eat something homemade. All you need are some cherry tomatoes, olive oil, sugar and some spice.

Strawberry Basil Margarita. Let’s have a summer cocktail with dinner! This one is a simple, fresh choice: tequila, lime, Cointreau, strawberries, honey and a bit of basil. Actually, it would go really well with that tomato sauce.

Snoop Dogg’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies. Let’s round out this dinner with dessert. Snoop Dogg’s recipe is incredibly good, with a batter (we know you’re tasting it raw) that’s got a distinct peanut butter cup vibe.

WHAT TO WEAR

Sunscreen. Sorry to be mothering you, but just because we’ve all been inside for four months doesn’t mean you can skimp on the SPF. For even more ideas on what to slather on, check out our gift guide for great skin care.

Briefly Onesie. This OZY-branded baby romper does only work if you are, in fact, a baby. But you could give it to a baby! Or check out the rest of the store for something a little more your size.

Hollywood Hunna. These are no ordinary sweatpants. Somehow both comfortable and tailored, they come in casual and bright colors and turn up the dial on at-home fashion. Just look at the high-profile celebrities who think so as well: Kendall Jenner, Soulja Boy, DaBaby and Victor Cruz have all copped a pair.