This Weekend: Read a Young Girl’s Adventure Through New York, Then Have Your Own

WHAT TO READ

Oreo — A Forgotten Classic. In this satirical, dazzling version of the Theseus myth by Fran Ross, we follow Oreo, a young biracial child, on a quest to find her father in New York City. It’s a comedic and picaresque adventure as she confronts dysfunctional neighbors, strange sound studios and the greatest beast, the New York City subway. (Recommended by Alex Furuya, City Adventurer)

Barbarian Days — Life on the Water. William Finnegan’s memoir of his life as a surfer (which won the Pulitzer, NBD) is an extraordinary account of danger, exoticism and the search for meaning. It doesn’t hurt that it’s once-in-a-generation beautiful prose. (Recommended by Michael Hewins, OZY Fan)

Heated — Nouveau Food Mag. Mark Bittman made a name for himself at The New York Times, but now he’s launched a fun and insightful food magazine over at Medium. If you like getting emails (which clearly you do), he also has a first-rate newsletter full of essays and recipes. (Recommended by Matt Zander, Into Food)

WHAT TO LISTEN TO

On Dark Horses — Dark and Twisty. Kentucky singer-songwriter Emma Ruth Rundle’s latest album is a mighty neo-folk masterpiece. Rundle is one of the hardest-working touring musicians around, and her guitar work is not to be questioned. The songs on this album (try “Light Song” to start) manage to weave in elements of metal while remaining graceful and intimate, which sounds impossible … until you hear her music. (Recommended by Eugene Robinson, Metal Enthusiast)

Mantua — Deep Danish Cuts. This Scandinavian group only has a few EPs out, but they’re gems. It’s the kind of music you put on while working and find yourself getting more done to the gentle, encouraging rhythm. It’s a bit rock, a bit pop, and VERY easy to get addicted to as a drum-driven wake-up call or commuting soundtrack. (Recommended by Maroosha Muzaffar, Loves Obscure Things)

WHAT TO DO

OZY Fest — Start Planning Your New York Summer. Our big, beautiful and weird festival has become a staple of Central Park in July, and this year the lineup is more thought-provoking than ever. Come learn about the future of film from Spike Lee, get the inside scoop on politics from Stacey Abrams, and get your comedy fix from Daily Show staples Trevor Noah and Dulcé Sloan.

Presale tickets are available now, so get them while they last. You can get updates on the full lineup — including John Legend and Rachel Ray — here. See you in the park! (Recommended by Carlos Watson, The Boss)

And Whatever You Do, Don’t …

Be afraid to stand up. An activist in Kazakhstan was detained for standing in a public square holding a blank placard. Aslan Sagutdinov, 24, said he wanted to test whether he’d be arrested despite not appearing to actually protest anything. A video of his arrest shows police saying “we’ll sort that out later” when he asked why he was being taken into custody. He was later released. (BBC)

SLIDE INTO OUR DMS

