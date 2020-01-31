This Weekend: Parasite, But on a Futuristic Train

The Weekender is a special collaboration between OZY Tribe members near and far to provide delicious recommendations for your valuable weekend time.

WHAT TO WATCH

Snowpiercer — Bong Joon Ho’s Training Wheels. If you loved Parasite (and if you didn’t, you shouldn’t admit it) but still have trouble with subtitles, try this English-language film from the same director about a future in which all of humanity lives on a class-segregated train. (Recommended by Ned Colin, Class Warrior)

Little America — Immigrant Stories. This Apple TV series — which was renewed for a second season even before its January premiere — tells the varying stories of immigrants to the United States. Through the eyes of families, students, asylum-seekers and more, it’s a beautifully written take on the modern American Dream (and its hardships). (Recommended by Stan Durbin, OZY Fan)

Biutiful — The Joys of Sorrow. Javier Bardem gives a stunning performance in this film about a middleman in the Spanish immigration industry who finds out he’s terminally ill. The script delves into his moral dilemmas and his acceptance of mortality. (Recommended by Mat Nashed, Moral Compass)

WHERE TO TRAVEL

Galle, Sri Lanka — Your February Escape. If it feels like winter will never, never end, perhaps you are in the same phase we are: googling photos of the most beautiful, light-filled beaches and hammocks. Current obsession is Galle, a sandy destination that’s a three-hour drive from Colombo with stunning Dutch colonial architecture and even more incredible scenery in the form of surfing waves and diving spots. There’s also a huge flea market every weekend. Bonus: It’s pronounced “Gawl,” which means lots of opportunity for puns about having the gall to do things. (Recommended by Pallabi Munsi, Beach Goddess)

Roros, Norway — Snowville. On the other hand, you can lean into the February of it all with this tiny, charming Norwegian town. Once a mining hub, it’s now an old-timey tourist hot spot with a focus on sustainability. Check out the colorful houses, picturesque farms and local copper mine, which you can visit to learn about the Scandinavian mining industry. (Recommended by Anna Davies, Snow Queen)

WHAT TO READ

The Far Field — Coming of Age. Kashmir has dropped out of the headlines since last summer, but this prize-winning debut novel will bring it roaring back into your consciousness. Heroine Shalini, reeling from her mother’s death, attempts to track down an old family friend in Kashmir … and finds the consequences are more than she ever imagined. It’s a tragedy of an outsider not understanding how things operate for others — and a person of privilege coming to terms with everything they don’t know. (Recommended by Maroosha Muzaffar, Kashmir Forever)

AND WHATEVER YOU DO, DON’T…

Turn your back on the pigs. A South Carolina farm has put out a call for volunteer “piggy cuddlers” to help with 100 pigs recently rescued from an animal hoarder. The cuddlers, who must be at least 16 years old, will be helping to socialize the pigs and give them cookies as the sanctuary searches for their forever homes as family pets. (UPI)

SLIDE INTO OUR DMS

