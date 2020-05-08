This Weekend: OZY’s New Podcast Explores History’s Unintended Consequences

The Weekender is a special collaboration between OZY Tribe members near and far to provide delicious recommendations for your weekend inside.

WHAT TO READ

Weather — Doomsday Is Here. If you haven’t already sent your mom a Mother’s Day present, maybe sneak in this novel by Jenny Offill. It’s not heartwarming, but the story of a librarian who becomes a doomsday prepper is urgent, fascinating and well told.

The Outline Trilogy — A Woman’s Life. These three novels by Rachel Cusk (Outline, Transit and Kudos) illuminate the life of Faye, wandering through various cities and observing the world around her. The prose is spare and beautiful and the protagonist unapologetic.

The Humans — Gentle Sci-Fi. Writer Matt Haig, famously a fave of Meghan Markle, is behind this spritely, funny, peanut-butter-centric novel about an alien forced to impersonate a human for the good of the universe.

WHAT TO WATCH

My Brilliant Friend — True to the Source. If you haven’t already read Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan novels, we’re not going to scold you now, considering that a lot of us are having trouble focusing on anything like an actual book. But we can tell you that the HBO series (which just released season 2) is both faithful and gorgeous. It’ll get you through till you can face reading again.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace — Glamour and Murder. Glee creator Ryan Murphy has made his recent reputation on this sumptuous historical series American Crime Story, and this one is a doozy. It follows the troubled assassin of the legendary fashion designer through his delusions (and the soundtrack is killer).

WHAT TO LISTEN TO

Flashback — History, Remixed. OZY’s Sean Braswell, host of The Thread, is back with a new podcast. Flashback delves into history’s unintended consequences. Did you know, for example, that auto giant Henry Ford helped inspire the Oklahoma City bombing? Learn how some of the best-laid plans can go horribly wrong, or prove unexpectedly magnificent. If you’re a student of history — or want to become one — subscribe here to get our weekly episodes.

AND WHATEVER YOU DO, DON’T…

Step in anything smelly. Lund, Sweden, isn’t above muckraking when the situation calls for it. Literally. Concerned that people will show up for the annual spring festival in a public park, the city government is spreading chicken manure across the grounds, hoping the smell will warn away anyone planning to relax and celebrate the season despite the ongoing public health crisis. (BI)

