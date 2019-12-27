This Weekend: OZY’s Best of the Decade

WHAT TO WATCH

Queen and Slim — Last But Not Least. Yes, this Bonnie and Clyde-esque movie only barely sneaked under the wire in the 2010s, but first-time film director Melina Matsoukas (who already won a Grammy for Beyoncé’s “Formation” video) just established herself as one of the big talents to watch in the next decade. (Recommended by Demetra Jones, A Queen Herself)

The Knick — Gothic Fun. This series may have escaped you when it was released a few years ago, but it’s well worth bingeing now. Clive Owen plays the coke-fueled head of surgery at a pioneering hospital in turn-of-the-20th-century New York in a show that’s equal parts guilty pleasure and just plain pleasure. (Recommended by Lindsay Rodger, Armchair Surgeon)

Bojack Horseman — A Horse Is Not a Horse. This show about a cartoon horse who once starred in a sitcom and now hates himself (just go with it) is at first disorienting and then stunning. To watch it is to instantly make friends with everyone else who watches it and feels as seen by it as you do. (Recommended by Shaan Merchant, Not a Horse)

WHAT TO READ

Antifragile — How to Protect Yourself. This pop philosophy text argues that both on a personal level and a macro level we should strive to withstand shocks rather than avoid them, as the latter makes us vulnerable to the inevitable chaos of the universe. Author Nassim Nicholas Taleb doesn’t always keep things neat, and sometimes you’ll roll your eyes at his pronouncements or ham-fisted examples. But it’s a book whose ideas could find their way into your everyday vocabulary and overarching philosophy. (Recommended by Nick van Osdol, Still Fragile)

The Hare With Amber Eyes — Art and Family. If this were a novel, following a collection of 264 tiny Japanese sculptures through five generations, it would be sweeping and memorable. But it’s a memoir, a true story related by British potter Edmund de Waal, which makes it even more extraordinary. (Recommended by Julie Kirner, Loves True Stories)

WHERE TO TRAVEL

Daikanyama T-Site Bookstore — Tokyo’s Best Shelf. What, you don’t travel specifically to go to the bookstore? To each their own … but even so, you’ll want to make an exception for Japan’s most beautiful temple to the written word. An enormous architectural masterpiece, this shop is famous for its meticulously curated displays and cases of strange objects (most of which you can buy!). The store can be a daylong excursion in itself, with places to eat, grab coffee, listen to music or even buy pens and stationery to write your own novel while you lounge. If you’ve never been there, make it your 2020 resolution to go. (Recommended by Leslie dela Vega, Shelf Confident)

AND WHATEVER YOU DO, DON’T…

Get cheesed off. A woman in Bad Heilbrunn, a small village in the German Alps, has been told by a judge that no matter how much she hates living above a cheese shop and its attendant smells, she has to stop posting stickers complaining about it. The shop owner argues that the smell is actually coming from a nearby farm and that he should be allowed to mature cheese on his own premises — but is looking for new digs all the same. (Yahoo)

SLIDE INTO OUR DMS

