This Weekend: Mix Your Coffee With … Lemonade?

The Weekender is a special collaboration between OZY Tribe members near and far to provide delicious recommendations for your valuable weekend time as we grapple with turbulent times in America.

Liven Up Your Coffee

Add Rose Water. Your friends may call you bougie, but just tell them you’re cultured. This Middle Eastern coffee recipe requires both patience and a few special ingredients: You’ll need powdered cardamom and saffron, and time enough to boil the mixture twice. Rose water is the final touch, but the floral notes it adds to your morning brew are SO worth it.

Add Lemonade. It’s the weekend, so while you need a pick-me-up, you’re not trying to be wired, right? That’s why you’ve got to try this cold brew lemonade recipe. Half lemonade, half cold brew, this blend is one of those combinations your taste buds won’t be able to make sense of until they’ve tried it.

Comedy Routines to Catch

3 in the Morning. SNL writer Sam Jay’s hour-long stand-up special is a weird and wonderful collection of everything that comes into her head in the wee hours when everyone else is asleep. A queer Black woman, Jay talks relationships, politics and how her life has changed in her late 30s.

Tumi or Not Tumi. This South African comedian and mother of three was the first African woman to have her own Netflix special in 2018, and this year she has another one, which is funny, irreverent and full of advice about relationships. If you can’t get enough, check out her role in Seriously Single, a Netflix film where she serves as a guide to her newly single friend navigating the dating world.

Not Skinny, Not Blonde. Latin Divas of Comedy star Monique Marvez has turned her 2008 memoir into a comedy special on Amazon’s streaming platform. It’s a must-watch for all her crazy stories about her career and two failed marriages.

Legalize Everything. Watching Eric Andre dance along the edge of way too far is a pleasure. In this summer’s new Legalize Everything, he puts on a physical set, using every inch of the stage to hold forth on sex, drugs, violence and politics.

Playlists to Check Out

ChilledCow. Maybe you’ve had a week and you’re looking for lo-fi vibes. ChilledCow’s soft hip-hop jams are just what you need to keep you mellow while studying, running errands or lying on the floor contemplating eternity.

The Carlos Watson Show Podcast. Have you been binging the #CarlosWatsonShow? Well, now you can listen to full, extended interviews on The Carlos Watson Show podcast, brought to you in partnership with our friends at American Family Insurance. Who are Malcolm Gladwell’s surprise biggest fans? What is David Oyelowo’s crazy love story? What unforgettable incident happened early in Beyoncé’s career, according to her mom? Find out — and get more exciting behind-the-scene moments by listening now.

OZY’s Weekly Hump Day Playlist. Now obviously we’re biased, but our curated midweek playlist is one of the best, most diverse ways to get you through the next few days. On tap this week: The Temptations, Bbyafricka and even some Simon and Garfunkel. Tap in!

Most Necessary. The name says it all: This is a great discovery tool, mostly stuffed with things you won’t have heard (and will go out of your way to seek out once you know about them).

Top Tailors to Inspire You

Phoebe Gormley. A personal fitting with this Savile Row upstart — the first on London’s legendary fashion street to offer tailoring exclusively for women — is likely a no-go during the pandemic. But you can channel her style by rocking a printed silk or ordering one of the company’s flowery face masks.

Hideaki Sato. This third-generation tailor creates Tokyo’s most gorgeous suits (and documents the details on the Pecora Ginza Instagram account). You may not have tailoring expertise under your belt, but to get a little Satō in your step, go for soft, classic fabrics with a fun, colorful lining.

Adjei Anang. This Ghanaian phenom got his start in womens wear, but he now has his own collection of both men’s and women’s suits from his Accra showroom. He’s the king of slim fit, but his real pandemic innovation is matching bow tie and mask sets.