This Weekend: Meet Your New Favorite Electropop Diva

WHAT TO READ

Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine — Filled With Heart. This debut novel by Gail Honeyman was discovered via a writing competition and has deservedly become a huge sensation. It follows Eleanor, an odd, lonely woman (and victim of childhood trauma) who struggles in social settings, but is phenomenally endearingly to the reader. The story is funny, sad, shocking and kind, without shrinking from the difficulties of Eleanor’s life. (Recommended by Tracy Moran, Warm Hearted)

David and Goliath — How to Be an Underdog. Pop intellectual Malcolm Gladwell’s book is filled with fascinating examples of cases where smaller is better. But his mission isn’t just to educate. It’s also to show that Goliaths — big and slow-moving, dependent on brute strength — are often actually the weak ones. For more on the topic, check out OZY’s David and Goliath series. (Recommended by Branda Brumaire, Ozy Fan)

Conversations With Friends — The Art of Growing Up. Irish author Sally Rooney has become a hero to millennial readers with her spare style and recognizable characters who manage to be both modern and Edith Wharton-esque. Once you devour this one, try her other, equally great follow-up, Normal People. (Recommended by Viviane Feldman, Voracious Reader)

WHAT TO LISTEN TO

Kim Petras — She’s Got the Power. In the mid-2000s, at the age of 12, Petras made headlines in Germany as one of the youngest people to undergo hormone therapy for gender transition. Now she’s a straight-up pop star: Her debut studio album came out in June and every song is a banger. Petras’ music is sweet, upbeat electro pop to which it is impossible not to dance. She’s currently on tour, so keep an eye out for tickets (or just spotify “Heart to Break” until you drop). (Recommended by Alex Furuya, Still Dancing)

Jessica Pratt — The Power of Quiet. Pratt’s third album, Quiet Signs, dropped earlier this year … and it’s absolutely astonishing. Pratt’s music is what it’s always been: beautiful, haunting folk ballads, never overwritten. But her latest record is the first one she’s recorded in a proper studio, and it really shows. These songs are not just rich and memorable, but beautifully produced in a way that emphasizes Pratt’s ethereal instrument. (Recommended by Rich Burns, Folk Hero)

WHAT TO WATCH

MotherFatherSon — Family Drama on a Public Stage. This. Show. Is. Bonkers. We recommend a lot of British TV here, but this eight-episode BBC series starring Richard Gere (in his first TV role since 1976) is an absolute must-watch — and yes, you will binge it.

It follows a powerful media family in England, with Gere as the charming but ruthless patriarch whose troubled son runs a London newspaper. There’s political intrigue, genre-hopping, Shakespearean plot twists, enormous tension and a sense that absolutely anything can happen because, as previously mentioned, this show is bonkers. You just have to watch it. Right now! Go! (Recommended by Leslie dela Vega, Where’s the Popcorn?)

AND WHATEVER YOU DO, DON’T…

Just settle for a hotel. Twilight fans can now rent Bella Swan’s house — or at least the five-bedroom Oregon manse that served as the filming location for her house in the movie series. The building’s listed on Airbnb, with the hosts encouraging guests to “take photos recreating all of your favorite Twilight scenes!” True fans, of course, know Bella’s real house in the book was located in Washington state. (UPI)

