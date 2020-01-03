This Weekend: Listen to Malcolm Gladwell Argue About Work

The Weekender is a special collaboration between OZY Tribe members near and far to provide delicious recommendations for your valuable weekend time.

WHAT TO WATCH

Where’d You Go, Bernadette — Arctic Adventure. This movie starts slow but Cate Blanchett’s bravura performance manages to capture what made the hit novel great. Her Bernadette, a brilliant architect who goes on a magical journey, will have you rethinking your own life. (Recommended by Barbara Hauptfuhrer, OZY Fan)

The Killing — Hidden Gem. This AMC crime series never got the hype of the channel’s other flagship shows, Mad Men and Breaking Bad. But with its stunning performances and tight plotting, it’s the one we always come back to. (Recommended by Leslie dela Vega, Keeps Coming Back)

Rhythm and Flow — Sing for Your Supper. The first major music competition show to focus on hip-hop is a great winter binge watch. The performers are fantastic — but we’d tune in just to see Cardi B and Chance the Rapper judging. (Recommended by Joshua Eferighe, Got Rhythm)

WHERE TO TRAVEL

Nashville — Heart of Tennessee. This city has grown a lot in the last 10 years. While it used to be famed for fried food and country music — okay, it still is — it’s now also a destination for the sheer beauty of its architecture and for a burgeoning food scene. Visit Lou, a newish wine bar that also serves all-day brunch — and breakfast wine! (Recommended by Shaan Merchant, Country Star)

Bruges — Belgian Glam. While Brussels may have a monopoly on beer and frites, Bruges has its own old-world charm. It’s just reopened the famous Gruuthusemuseum, a Gothic collection of unmissable furniture and stuff clustered in a fancy mansion, and the wine bars rival those of France. (Recommended by Viviane Feldman, Knows Her Wine)

WHAT TO LISTEN TO

Malcolm Gladwell on Work — A Debate for the Future. Psychologist Adam Grant’s Work Life podcast is always worth listening to, but his special live debate with public intellectual Malcolm Gladwell is an hour particularly well spent. The pair spar over which professions understand humans the best, the importance of teams on individual performance, the most important qualities for CEOs and any number of other questions that will have you rethinking the way you work. Oh, and speaking of that, the new year is a great time to catch up on OZY’s podcast on the same subject, The Future of Work. (Recommended by Sean Braswell, Work Life Balancer)

AND WHATEVER YOU DO, DON’T …

Try to drive through a hedge. At least 10 cars were trapped for hours on New Year’s Eve after gigantic tumbleweeds piled 30 feet high blew across a highway in Washington state. Crews had to use snowplows to rescue drivers from the tumbleweed morass, which was apparently created by heavy winds. (UPI)

