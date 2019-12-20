This Weekend: Let’s All Ugly Cry at Work!

WHAT TO LISTEN TO

Bodega Boys — It’s Their World; Come and Live In It. Desus Nice and the Kid Mero are Renaissance men, with a TV show about two guys who are just really entertaining when they’re talking about stuff. But it all comes back to this podcast, which is the pair at their hilarious best — and should get you through the last few days of holiday shopping with your sanity intact. (Recommended by Joshua Eferighe, One of the Boys)

The Farewell Soundtrack — Tears in the Rain. If you haven’t seen The Farewell, go see it right now. If you have seen The Farewell, we have good news: At least part of the reason you were probably sobbing through the end of the film about a grieving family was the amazing soundtrack, produced by Alex Weston, which is full of haunting melodies and complex emotions. Bring on the ugly crying at work. (Recommended by Alex Furuya, Not Crying)

Arguments About Nothing — Fighty Escapism. We’re all for debate about serious issues, but this podcast is all about debate on the non-serious stuff — like if you had to sub out your arms or legs with hot dogs, which would you choose? In the hands of hosts Hannah Bennett and Shelby Sampsel, it just works. (Recommended by Caroline Acebo, OZY Fan)

WHAT TO READ

And Now We Have Everything — Parenting, But Make It Terrifying. Meaghan O’Connell’s incredible memoir of the time between getting pregnant and going back to work after maternity leave will leave you breathless (and sometimes horrified). With unstinting honesty, O’Connell (who loves her son!) describes the worst moments of pregnancy, birth and breastfeeding in a book that will have fence-sitters about having kids running for the nearest IUD. (Recommended by Fiona Zublin, Eyes Opened)

Priestdaddy — Return of the Prodigal Daughter. Priestdaddy is the account of what happens when poet Patricia Lockwood and her husband move home to live with her parents — in a church rectory — after 12 years away. Father Lockwood is a larger-than-life contrarian who struts around in his underwear and plays the guitar like “a whole band dying in a plane crash in the year 1972,” but it’s her outrageously uncensored mother who steals the show. The writing is so good that you’ll find yourself gasping (and screenshotting) at every page. (Recommended by Nancy King, Lockwood Convert)

WHAT TO DOWNLOAD

The Pattern — Stars, Broken Down. If you’ve moved beyond Co-Star but still want your daily dose of thoughts on your star sign, try this freakishly popular astrology app. Beloved by some celebrities (call us, Channing Tatum), The Pattern analyzes your star chart but then discusses what it sees in more general psychological terms, as a Myers-Briggs test or your therapist might. It also functions as a social network, so you can link up with fellow users and get advice on how to relate to them based on the stars. (Recommended by Viviane Feldman, Out of This World)

AND WHATEVER YOU DO, DON’T …

Blame Jimi Hendrix. There’s long been a rumor that the rock legend introduced parakeets to the British Isles when he released a mating pair on London’s Carnaby Street in 1968. However, a new study found that not only was Carnaby Street not particularly filled with the birds, but there’s also evidence of sightings dating back as far as the 1930s. (Newsweek)

