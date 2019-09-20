This Weekend: Kirsten Dunst Sparkles in a New Show

The Weekender is a special collaboration between OZY Tribe members near and far to provide delicious recommendations for your valuable weekend time.

WHAT TO WATCH

On Becoming a God in Central Florida — Darkest Comedy. Kirsten Dunst gives a tour de force performance as snarling single mom Krystal Stubbs in this Showtime series that examines the peculiar institution of multi-level marketing scams. In this case, it’s a fictional scheme called FAM that drags Krystal deep into a rabbit hole. (Recommended by Wade Best, Top of the Pyramid)

Sneaky Pete — The Long Con. This Amazon series has recently been canceled after three seasons, leaving you the perfect amount of TV to binge. It’s a Martin Guerre-esque story in which Giovanni Ribisi plays a con man who pretends to be his old cellmate in order to escape a murderer. (Recommended by Karen Kunz, OZY Fan)

Carnival Row — A Fairy Tale Come True. The Dickensian dreamscape of this series can be hard to settle into, but Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne manage to make it sing. It’s a story of fairies (really!) and missing persons (Orlando Bloom!), but unfortunately, also one featuring questionable Irish accents. (Recommended by Leslie dela Vega, Does a Great Brogue)

WHAT TO LISTEN TO

This Movie Changed Me — A Watch to Remember. Even those who aren’t movie buffs will recognize many of the films showcased by this podcast. Ratatouille, Groundhog Day and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind all get mentions. But it’s the conversation that really shines: Each episode features a person of note talking about why the film changed their life or perceptions. (Recommended by Pallabi Munsi, Film Fiend)

Tara Brach — The Mindfulness Expert. Brach is a well-known meditation guru, author and psychologist on the D.C. scene. Her podcast focuses on mindfulness principles and other matters of spiritual health, like forgiveness and compassion. It might be a bit woo-woo for some, but those people stopped reading as soon as they saw the word “mindfulness,” so they aren’t even paying attention to this sentence. (Recommended by Nick Fouriezos, Would-Be Guru)

WHAT TO PLAY

Ticket to Ride — Train Yourself. This award-winning board game, known to almost everyone as “that train game,” looks complex but is actually pretty simple. You draw cards that represent a path between two cities, then lay small plastic trains on the board in an attempt to complete those routes.

The great fun of the train game is the sheer variety the creators have been able to wring out of a single concept. Because it’s a map-based game, there are now versions in which you build trains across the U.K., Germany, Scandinavia, India, the Wild West (that one has a dinosaur for some reason?) and recently, Japan. There’s also an iPhone app you can play against an AI, meaning you can play trains while actually riding a train. (Recommended by Charu Sudan Kasturi, Conductor Extraordinaire)

And whatever you do, don’t…

Flush it all away. A second arrest has been made in the case of a missing golden toilet from Britain’s Blenheim Palace. The toilet, part of an art exhibition, is valued at about $6 million and is titled America. It still has not been recovered, though police have arrested two men so far in connection with the case. (The Guardian)

SLIDE INTO OUR DMS

