This Weekend: Get Back to the Roots of ‘Fleabag’

The Weekender is a special collaboration between OZY Tribe members near and far to provide delicious recommendations for your weekend inside.

WHAT TO WATCH

Fleabag — The One and Only. We’re not talking about the acclaimed series. Nope, the Soho Theatre in London is streaming Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s original hit stage show on demand right here (and the proceeds go to COVID-19 charities).

Defining Moments — Hip Hop Maven. OZY’s original series features in-depth interviews with the people who make the world turn — and insights into their darkest nights of the soul. In the most recent episode, music business mogul Sophia Chang talks about how she’s made it through.

The Plot Against America — Too Real? This alternate history series based on Philip Roth’s novel tells the story of a Jewish family watching as America turns toward fascism. Reader Laurie Black calls it “very close to home and relevant” — so if you’re in an escapist mood, beware!

WHAT TO LISTEN TO

Aida Garifullina — Ultimate Diva. Is everyone getting into opera now? You should! It’s dramatic and weird and sometimes makes you cry, plus operas all around the world that were inaccessible before are now streaming. We recommend you try this Russian soprano — and her amazing “Quando m’en vo” — so you have something to talk about at all those opera parties on Zoom.

Ghostpoet — Clever and Sad. This South London musician’s latest album, I Grow Tired But Dare Not Fall Asleep, showcases his signature indescribable genre mix in a sad, poetic, anxious, claustrophobic soundscape. Take a look at those adjectives: This is the perfect soundtrack for 2020.

WHAT TO COOK

The Fluffiest Veggie Quiche — Feed Your Soul. We, like everyone else, have been yo-yoing wildly between eating only junk and raw vegetables. This is somewhere in the middle, a leek and asparagus quiche that’s secretly vegan. The secret ingredient in the best cookies is potato chips and the secret ingredient here is tofu, but it’s an incredibly simple recipe that will really make you feel like you created something at the end of the day.

AND WHATEVER YOU DO, DON’T…

Cut to the kiss. Thailand’s film industry is back in production now that lockdown restrictions are lifting. But social distancing and health regulations are still in place, meaning that everyone except actors has to wear masks — and that love scenes and fight scenes, which require too much touching, are totally off the menu. Get ready for a lot of suggestive cutaway shots to tides rolling in à la censored old Hollywood films (though that won’t work as well for the fight scenes). (The Guardian)

SLIDE INTO OUR DMS

Do you have a killer potato salad recipe that you’d like to share? Think you discovered the next great jam band? Share your suggestions with us here at OZY! Email us: Weekender@ozy.com.