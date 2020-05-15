This Weekend: Find That Perfect Summer Wine

The Weekender is a special collaboration between OZY Tribe members near and far to provide delicious recommendations for your weekend inside. This week, we’re excited to bring you special recommendations from our partners at monthly wine club Bright Cellars.

What to Drink on a Virtual Museum Tour

Notes, Pinot Grigio, 2019 — Fruits and Flowers. This California pinot brings forward strong notes of citrus, stone fruit and flowers, perfect while virtually visiting the home and museum of Georgia O'Keeffe — an artist known for her sexy, modernist approach to fruit and flora.

Wellfleet, Chenin Blanc, 2019 — High Society. Enjoy the best of Degas, Gauguin, Monet and more on the digital tour of Parisian-train-station-turned-art-palace the Musee D'Orsay while sipping this classy, vibrant wine with hints of white peach, yellow apple and perfumed honey. Just don't let on that you're drinking a non-French wine to any Parisians.



Havelock, Sauvignon Blanc, 2018 — Fresh and Funky. If you’re up for something new and funky, this lively, New Zealand sauvignon blanc is packed with a myriad of flavors, from citrus and stone fruits to fresh herbs and white pepper. Try it now while browsing experimental works of contemporary art at new York’s MoMA.

What to Drink With Your Backyard Picnic

4 Cellars, Grenache Rosé, 2017 — Classic. The intense flavors of watermelon and fresh strawberries in this California rosé will bring you back to childhood picnics — but not the sad paper plate affairs you actually had, rather the fake dream of plaid woolen blankets atop a grassy lawn on a sunny day.



Mulderbosch, Rosé of Cabernet Sauvignon, 2018 — Coastal Flair. This wine is South African, but its zippy notes of lemon and raspberry will take you straight to the beaches of Sorrento, Italy. Pair it with some prosciutto and melon to transform your yard into the Italian coast.

What to Drink While Your Bread Rises

Wandering Giants, Barbera, 2018 — Cozy Nights In. This grape is traditionally Italian, but this wine is made from a Northern Californian crop, softened with warm notes of cinnamon, clove and ripe berries. When there's a springy chill in the air, you can soothe your irritation that it should already be summer by trying your hand at a new bread recipe (like this one!) and then curl up under a blanket with a glass of this while the sourdough proves.

And whatever you do, don’t…

Eat dinner with creepy dolls. Faced with having to leave tables empty to allow diners to social distance, the Michelin-starred Virginia eatery Inn at Little Washington will fill the dining room with well-dressed mannequins. Because that will definitely make everyone less uncomfortable. (Washingtonian)

