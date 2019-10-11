This Weekend: Find Out How Burning Man Got Started

The Weekender is a special collaboration between OZY Tribe members near and far to provide delicious recommendations for your valuable weekend time.

WHAT TO WATCH

Gentleman Jack — Queer Costume Drama. This HBO/BBC series follows real-life 19th century lesbian Anne Lister, whose encoded diaries revealed a life lived in open defiance of homophobic conventions of the time. The series follows the top-hat-wearing Anne and her tempestuous relationship with a woman who would become her common-law wife. (Recommended by Leslie dela Vega, Love ‘Er or Lister)

Desolation Center — Burning Man Before Burning Man. This documentary by Stuart Swezey, who also features in the film as a character, dives into archival footage and memories of punk-rock art happenings in the California desert in the early ‘80s. That scene would later evolve into today’s most prominent desert festivals, like Burning Man and Coachella. (Recommended by Eugene Robinson, Desert First)

Hustle — Long Cons. This classic British series ran for eight seasons but ended in 2012, meaning you have a long, leisurely binge to look forward to. And it’s completely worth it: Imagine a police procedural — except instead of a crime to solve it’s an Ocean’s 8-style long con, filled with twists and turns, that you get to watch unfold. (Recommended by Karen Kunz, OZY Fan)

WHAT TO LISTEN TO

In the Dark —True Crime Investigations. This investigative journalism podcast, which focuses on a different case each season, has managed to capture the same magic that made Serial such a hit. The first series focused on solving the murder of an 11-year-old boy who disappeared in the ‘80s … only to have someone confess to the murder right before it aired. That meant a pivot to how the police investigation went down, a focus that continued with a different case for season 2. No word on a release date for a third season, but it is reportedly in the works. (Recommended by Deborah Bonello, Hard-Boiled Journalist)

No Such Thing as a Fish — Fact Brigade. If you’re a fan of British game show QI, you might already know about this podcast, in which the QI question-setters (who call themselves “elves”) share the best facts they discovered over the course of a week. If you’re not a fan of QI, a) why not? and b) you’ll probably like this supremely weird and joyfully nerdy show a lot anyway. (Recommended by James Watkins, Super-Nerd)

WHAT TO EAT

Diwali — Indian Outpost in Ireland. Dublin, unlike London, isn’t known for its curry offerings. In fact, Diwali — an incredibly cheap hole in the wall on a restaurant-heavy drag near the iconic statue of Molly Malone — is one of the only places to go to get a truly great Indian or Nepalese meal in the city.

It’s a simple menu, but everything on it is a standout: Samosas, pakoras and lamb chops are all on offer. But don’t sleep on Diwali’s other selling point: It’s got a Nepalese side to its menu as well, and will do you a platter of Tibet’s famous momo dumplings. (Recommended by Alex Lau, Emerald Isle Expert)

AND WHATEVER YOU DO, DON’T…

Forget your roots. In a national rebranding move, the Netherlands has announced that it’ll drop the name Holland and start calling itself the Netherlands exclusively at international events like the Eurovision Song Contest and the 2020 Olympics. The Artist Formerly Known as Holland will retain orange as its official color, but authorities say the future of its tulip logo is in doubt. (BBC)

