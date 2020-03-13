This Weekend: Drink This Boozy Milkshake Right Now

WHAT TO READ

The Lost Family — 23andMe and You. You’re gonna need some riveting reads while you’re social distancing — and no, none of them are about the end of the world. This exhaustively reported work of nonfiction takes a look at our brave new world, the one where DNA testing is readily available to pretty much anyone and genetic kits are being given as casual Christmas presents. Journalist Libby Copeland’s deep dive into the family secrets uncovered and privacy questions untested will blow your mind. (Recommended by Anna Davies, 100% That Great)

Pillars of the Earth — From the Ground Up. This book isn’t usually listed among classics of the ’80s, but if the Notre Dame fire taught us anything it’s that everyone loves a Gothic cathedral. Plunge into this Ken Follett novel, which follows a mad monk and his dream to build an extraordinary structure. (Recommended by Tom Neeb, OZY Fan)

The End of the Zodiac Mystery — A Killer’s Legacy. Let’s be clear: The Zodiac killer has never been identified. But a case has been made (notably in The Most Dangerous Animal of All, which is now a TV series) that the killer was a guy named Earl Van Best, Jr. This book aims to close the case forever with comparisons of Van Best’s handwriting to the killer’s, all facilitated by author and legal document expert Michael Wakshull. (Recommended by Joshua Eferighe, Mystery Lover)

WHAT TO EAT

Rolexes — Egg Watch. This isn’t an overpriced watch; it’s Uganda’s favorite street snack. And since you’re likely to be spending a lot more time at home, this is time to experiment in the kitchen. This veggie omelet rolled in a chapati gets its name from “rolled eggs” and is available on every street corner … or in your own house, if you have eggs and chapatis or tortillas. (Recommended by Eromo Egbejule, Egg Man)

The Separator — A Shake With Punch. This classic, brightly colored gay bar in New Orleans is worth a visit no matter what. But even if you’re stuck at home, their signature cocktail, the Separator, is something you can recreate at home to break up the monotony of beans and pasta from the store cupboard. It’s essentially a cocktail milkshake, so blitz up ice cream (coffee ice cream works great) with ice, Kahlua, a bit of milk or cream and a health dollop of brandy, vodka, or whatever liquor you have lying around. Top with whipped cream and a cherry. (Recommended by Wade Best, Always Chill)

WHAT TO LISTEN TO

Tirzah — Intimate and Soothing. This London post-R&B artist hasn’t made the same splash as some of her contemporaries (like FKA Twigs), but she’s just as worth your time. Her deeply personal and odd first album, Devotion, is the kind of work that burrows into your brain and makes you sob buckets when it captures you in the right headspace. While she’s been mostly silent since the album’s 2018 release, fans recently got a new taste of Tirzah with her guest spot on Mura Masa’s single “Today.” (Recommended by Pallabi Munsi, All About It)

AND WHATEVER YOU DO, DON’T…

Talk on the phone. Prince Harry was reportedly tricked by Russian political pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, who called twice in January pretending to be Greta Thunberg. He spoke candidly about the climate crisis, saying President Donald Trump “has blood on his hands.” Hoaxers had previously fooled both Princess Diana — Harry’s mother — and Queen Elizabeth. (The Guardian)

SLIDE INTO OUR DMS

