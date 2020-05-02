This Weekend: Buy Weird Movie Souvenirs; Why Not

The Weekender is a special collaboration between OZY Tribe members near and far to provide delicious recommendations for your weekend inside.

WHAT TO WATCH

Self Made — An American Tale. Madame C.J. Walker, a Black woman who made a fortune off selling hair products, is often referred to as the first self-made female billionaire. This new Netflix series has a searing performance from Octavia Spencer. For background, check out this OZY story about a female beauty entrepreneur who may have beat Walker to the million-dollar mark.

Little Fires Everywhere — Family Drama. The miniseries adaptation of Celeste Ng’s best-seller is a powerhouse, with Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington starring as two women in the suburbs squaring off.

Never Have I Ever — New Teen Classic. This all-too-short new sitcom created by Mindy Project star Mindy Kaling is an unprecedented (and incredibly well-written) coming-of-age story of a California teen’s Indian American life. It’s the best thing Kaling, who also wrote for The Office, has ever done.

WHAT TO LISTEN TO

Patrick Stewart’s Sonnets — Soothing as Heck. The Star Trek star (and Shakespearean actor, of course!) is reading a sonnet a day (#ASonnetaDay) on social media. If anyone’s voice can make your anxiety chill out right now, it’s his.

OZY’s Weekly Playlist — The News in Song. Every week, our reporters curate a new playlist for you to work and relax to, featuring music that’s new and old … and has to do with the week’s news events.

WHAT TO DO

A24 Auctions — Props to You. If you’re one of the very, very lucky people with cash to throw around, you can sling it to this New York auction house, which is selling off props from art house films and TV shows like Midsommar and sending the proceeds to COVID-19 charities.

AND WHATEVER YOU DO, DON’T…

Let them see your legs. ABC reporter Will Reeve briefly became internet famous when he went on Good Morning America this week without any pants on. Since the shot was from the waist up, Reeve likely thought nobody would notice, but sharp-eyed viewers spotted his bare legs in a wide shot. (BuzzFeed)

SLIDE INTO OUR DMS

