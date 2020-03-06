This Weekend: Bridget Jones for the 21st Century

The Weekender is a special collaboration between OZY Tribe members near and far to provide delicious recommendations for your valuable weekend time.

WHAT TO READ

Queenie — A Comic London Romp. Candice Carty-Williams’ debut novel is a delightful trip through the life of Queenie, a British Jamaican woman whose travails recall a more modern Bridget Jones. (Recommended by Shaan Merchant, V.G.)

In the Garden of Beasts — Rising Dread. This gripping account of the U.S. ambassador in Nazi Germany is a credit to the oeuvre of nonfiction genius Erik Larson. William Dodd and his family’s growing realization of the evils of fascist rule is both evocative and instructive. (Recommended by Chancy Lewis, OZY Fan)

The Whole Story and Other Stories — Bite-sized Perfection. Ali Smith has garnered huge accolades for her ongoing quatrain of seasonal novels (Autumn, Winter and Spring have already published and Summer is expected in July), but we love to go back to this short story collection, a sublime and unsettling hodgepodge of small weirdnesses. (Recommended by Pallabi Munsi, Go Short or Go Home)

WHAT TO LISTEN TO

Capitalisn’t — The Podcast You Need. As the presidential race heats up, one can only hope there will be lots of discussion of actual policy on things like wealth taxes, the gig economy and health care. This spritely, informative podcast goes deep on all those issues and should prepare you for dinner table discussions (and, you know, voting). (Recommended by Dan Peleschuk, Cash Only)

Throughline — The History of Everything. This NPR podcast takes the big issues of the day and dives into the past, providing you with a look at the backstory (and potential future) of things like astrology, the Irish border and vaccination. (Recommended by Eromo Egbejule, Looking Back)

WHERE TO TRAVEL

Finland to Russia by Train — Winter Scenery. Sure, you could fly. But a) flying sucks and b) in this case, it would take about the same amount of time once you factor in all the airport nonsense. So instead grab the high-speed Allegro train, which takes about three and a half hours and will take you through some truly incredible Nordic landscapes (make sure to book a window seat). Just remember ahead of time about your visa to get into Russia. If you can’t get enough train, you can also take the 11-hour overnight version from Helsinki to Moscow, but that’s a much bigger commitment. (Recommended by Viviane Feldman, World Traveler)

AND WHATEVER YOU DO, DON’T…

Discount an instant connection. Toya Wimberly, 29, and Ashley Thomas, 31, met as middle schoolers in Pennsylvania and have been best friends ever since. But Thomas never knew her father’s identity — until a friend of her late mother noted that Wimberley’s dad was a former paramour. They all took a DNA test; turns out they’re 100 percent sisters. (UPI)

SLIDE INTO OUR DMS

