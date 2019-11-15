This Weekend: Bizarre Amusement Parks and a Few Cows

The Weekender is a special collaboration between OZY Tribe members near and far to provide delicious recommendations for your valuable weekend time.

WHAT TO WATCH

His Dark Materials — Not Just for Kids. This TV adaptation of Philip Pullman’s iconic series about a magical world where people’s souls are partly contained in animal companions has only just begun, and it’s already fantastic. This is way better than the 2007 movie version. Look out for the incredible Ruth Wilson as the cold fish Mrs. Coulter, and Lin-Manuel Miranda as a Texan balloonist. (Recommended by Fiona Zublin, Bear Daemon)

Defunctland — Gone But Not Forgotten. This bizarre but wonderful YouTube channel broadcasts videos about rides, theme parks and TV shows that have gone the way of the dodo. Remember Disney’s worst attraction? Remember Action Park? You will soon. (Recommended by Ned Colin, Roller Coaster Enthusiast)

Waterloo — A Battle to Remember. This 1970 film has been decidedly underappreciated by history, when it’s actually kind of great, dramatic and moody, and features really memorable, epic battle scenes. Rod Steiger’s performance as Napoleon (who, for the record, wasn’t that short) makes the whole thing work. (Recommended by Mark Schouls, OZY Fan)

WHAT TO LISTEN TO

Sticky Fingers — Reggae Down Under. This Australian psychedelic indie reggae band has had a rocky road: In 2016, lead singer Dylan Frost was accused of bullying, which led to the band going on a two-year hiatus while he dealt with what he said were mental health and substance abuse issues. Now they’re back with a new album — one with lyrics all about Frost’s journey to getting sober. (Recommended by Pallabi Munsi, Still a Fan)

dvsn & Future — A Match Made in Heaven. Canadian R&B twosome dvsn (pronounced “division,” FYI) is working on a new album, but they recruited rapper Future to collaborate on a new single with them. “No Cryin” is a trippy yet soulful piece of work that’ll likely just get you hyped to hear what they’re releasing next. (Recommended by Joshua Eferighe, So Hyped)

WHAT TO READ

Our Women on the Ground — Insider Voices. This essay collection is a first-of-its-kind treasure, an anthology of 19 pieces (many translated) written by female journalists across the Middle East. While female correspondents like Martha Gellhorn or Edith Bouvier have a long tradition of on-the-ground reporting, it’s no substitute for the voices of non-Western women who have perspectives on a changing Middle East that no foreign correspondent could. The essays are extremely varied, taking into account the plethora of nations, groups and views represented by Arab and Middle Eastern women trying to make sense of their world by writing about it. (Recommended by Mat Nashed, Our Man in Beirut)

AND WHATEVER YOU DO, DON’T…

Stop swimming. Seventeen North Carolina cows were swept away by a huge wave during a storm in early September. They were presumed dead. But three have been discovered peacefully grazing on an island miles across the open water. Plans are currently underway to bring the cows home. (The Guardian)

SLIDE INTO OUR DMS

