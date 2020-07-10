This Weekend: An Ancient Adventure, Updated

The Weekender is a special collaboration between OZY Tribe members near and far to provide delicious recommendations for your valuable weekend time.

WHAT TO READ

Something Old, Something New. Part history, part chatty memoir, part cookbook, this work follows author Tamar Adler in her quest to revitalize recipes from the past that everyone’s either forgotten or thinks are gross. She will actually make you want to make and eat a pickled egg, which is no small feat.

The Odyssey. OK, but not just any old Odyssey. You want Emily Wilson’s 2017 translation of Homer’s classic (WAY better than The Iliad), which is fresh, funny and contemporary. It’s also, and this is embarrassing, the first English translation of the ancient work by a woman. Team Athena all the way.

All These Other Books. OZY staffers have pulled together dozens of books to stand in for that summer holiday you almost certainly had to cancel. Whether you were looking forward to the beach, a road trip or a stroll through Barcelona streets, we’ve got you covered with this evocative summer reading list from our Sunday magazine.

WHAT TO WATCH

Newsies. We’re not dumb: If you want to watch the newly available filmed production of Hamilton, you probably already watched it. And then cried a lot and watched it again. For a worthy follow up (also on Disney+), click over to the filmed stage production of Newsies, another historical musical, this one about the 1899 New York City newsboys strike.

On the Record. This HBO Max series has been available since January, but you’d be forgiven if you’d been a little preoccupied by, you know, the world collapsing. Still, this stunning documentary about the multiple sexual assault allegations against hip hop mogul Russell Simmons deserved more attention than it got.

WHAT TO LISTEN TO

Rema. You’re welcome in advance for introducing you to the 20-year-old phenom we like to call the Nigerian supernova. Not to be confused with the Nigerian singer who is actually named Supernova (that’s somebody else), Rema got a big boost last year when former President Barack Obama included a track in his public summer playlist. His newest single, “Ginger Me,” is even better.

Moses Sumney. This North Carolina indie rocker is always surprising, but his just-released sophomore album, græ, is the soundtrack to our summer. Lush and boundary breaking, the album refuses to stay in one musical category, defying any box in which you try to confine it as it interrogates the musical (and personal) in-betweens.

Ellie Goulding. Her new album, Brightest Blue, was delayed by the pandemic and won’t be released in full until later this month. But the singles she’s put out in the meantime (like “Slow Grenade,” our fave) are the best kind of earworms, reflective and addictive.

WHAT TO BUY

OZY Beach Gear. If you must go to the beach — and we get it, of course we get it — you’ll want to make sure to wear a mask … and bring a towel. You can get both in the OZY store, and all Reset America-branded gear proceeds will be donated to your choice of racial justice organization.

Weaver Tarot. Sure, this isn’t going to help you tell the future, but do you really even want to know what else 2020 has up its sleeve? We love this beautiful holographic tarot deck for its flawless style — and for the fact that it helps us focus our thoughts about the things that are bothering us.