This Weekend: A Workplace Comedy to Make You Glad You’re Home

WHAT TO READ

Circe — Mythology Remixed. Madeline Miller’s best-selling novel weaves a backstory for the famed island witch from The Odyssey (the one who turned men into pigs, if your memory is hazy). The audiobook is wonderful too, and harder to drop into the bath than an actual book.

Talking to Strangers — Gladwell Gets Dark. You aren’t gonna be talking to strangers for a while yet. But Malcolm Gladwell’s latest book delves into police violence and stranger danger, exploring why we trust people (or not).

City of Girls — A Romp Through Wartime New York. Elizabeth Gilbert is most famous for her memoir Eat, Pray, Love. But she’s also a crackling novelist with an eye for jokes, and this tale of a theatrical costumer’s sexcapades and emotional tsuris in 1940s NYC is an absolute joy.

WHAT TO LISTEN TO

Home Cooking — Quarantine Snacks. Samin Nosrat, the ebullient chef behind Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, has a new podcast for our mass temporary shut-in, hoping to help listeners learn to cook with what they have on hand. The first episode is still in production, so get your questions in to Nosrat now (instructions on how to send them here).

Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness — Queer Eye for the Inside. Van Ness, the bubbly, long-haired grooming expert from Netflix’s reality hit, doesn’t expect you to know anything going in. His podcast gets to the basics of various news issues — he interviews experts about coronavirus, forest fires, the Troubles of Northern Ireland — and makes it memorable.

WHAT TO WATCH

Sorry to Bother You — Missing the Office? This dark workplace comedy is the best remedy we know to keep you from feeling nostalgic about going in to work every day. It’s a drama of office conspiracy, code switching and labor activism, all guided by the expert hand of writer-director Boots Riley.

AND WHATEVER YOU DO, DON’T…

Trust in company PR. European food delivery service Deliveroo promised a hardship fund to offer paid sick leave for its couriers, who are on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis. But the U.K. gig workers union says it’s a sham. Workers can’t access the money without a doctor’s note, but since people in Britain with non-life-threatening symptoms are being told not to visit their doctor’s office, they can’t obtain one. (Techcrunch)

