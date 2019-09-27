This Weekend: A True Crime Series That's Full of Compassion

The Weekender is a special collaboration between OZY Tribe members near and far to provide delicious recommendations for your valuable weekend time.

III — Up All Night. Pop star Banks is now three albums in, and she seems to have finally found her voice. Which is: extremely rich, sad girl pop you listen to late at night while having feelings about how it’s really hard to be sad, rich and young. These jams veer from crying-in-the-tub music to sexy-slow-dancing music, but it’s all stuff you want to listen to over and over. (Recommended by Viviane Feldman, Late Night Slow Jamz)

Frogleg — Midwestern Dance Music. This Minneapolis band has a bigger sound than their laid-back web presence would suggest, a Dead- and Santana-influenced reggae-folk-twang-pop that doesn’t neglect the lyrics. That sounds like a lot, but it makes sense when you listen to “Through My Eyes.” (Recommended by Cray McCally, OZY Fan)

Slayer — Say Your Goodbyes. It’s the final countdown on these thrash metal legends’ farewell tour, and they’ve just dropped a live video of their song “Repentless.” The band’s in South America but will swing through the U.S. one last time before bowing out at the end of November, so go see them in person while you can (or just get the final album when it drops Nov. 8). (Recommended by Eugene Robinson, Himself a Legend)

Kashmiri Rogan Josh — Leave the Tomatoes at Home. Maybe you’ve had rogan josh before (it’s a popular dish!) but think back: Did it have tomatoes? If so, that’s not a real Kashmiri rogan josh, and you should forget about it. Instead, make the authentic version of this lamb dish, braised in a spice paste of chilis, cardamom, saffron, ginger and everything else you love. (Recommended by Maroosha Muzaffar, Eats Everything)

Rizogalo — Dessert à la Greque. Think of this as a dessert risotto. It’s a thick, creamy variation on rice pudding that’s made by stirring and stirring and stirring some more. Start with rice (if you can get it, you want glutinous Greek glacé rice), add butter, milk and a bright strip of lemon rind, and stir it over heat for half an hour until it’s a beautiful creamy mess. Sugar, beaten eggs and vanilla make it even more custardy, and cinnamon is the perfect top-off. (Recommended by Nick Fouriezos, Greek God)

Unbelievable — The Power of Police Work. This limited series from Netflix is based (really closely: go back and read it) on a Pulitzer Prize-winning ProPublica article telling the story of a teenager who was raped, not believed and charged with false reporting … before two diligent cops in another state caught the serial rapist who’d attacked her years earlier.

The show, packed with powerhouse but underappreciated actresses, is an extraordinary document of how police work can go horribly wrong (or be done right). The script is unflinching but not unkind even to the people in the story who make mistakes. Watch it — but maybe set aside a day when you can watch all of it, because you’re not going to want to stop. (Recommended by Pallabi Munsi, Binged It)

Leave your window open. Last week, residents of a small town in Northern France noticed a panther prowling around their rooftops after it apparently had escaped from its owner’s house. Authorities captured the cat and sent it to a nearby zoo while it waited for a transfer to a refuge for abused animals, but it was stolen from its enclosure. Police are still searching for the thieves. (UPI)

