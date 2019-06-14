This Weekend: A Secret Island Hideaway Near Rome

WHERE TO TRAVEL

Ponza — A Secret Island. Capri has long been on the jet-setters to-do list, and if you are a Ferrante fan you know all about Ischia, but this little island, a short drive and boat ride from Rome, is a still-hidden gem. Ponza has it all: rugged hiking trails, rental boats and just enough chic shopping and dining. Snag a chair at the unpretentious Bar Tripoli in the colorful Bourbon port and relish your temporary exile. (Recommended by Gillian McGuire, OZY Fan)

Benguerra — Paradise at the End of the Earth. This tropical island off the coast of Mozambique is popular with deep-sea fishing enthusiasts, probably due to the surrounding coral reefs. But if you just want to lie on a beach and pretend the world doesn’t exist, it’s the place for that too. (Recommended by Carly Stern, Needs a Vacation)

Iles de la Madeleine — Canadian Getaway. This secluded Canadian island chain is all gorgeous sea views, picturesque lighthouses and bird-watching. You can explore the islands by car, but to get the full experience go for something quieter: Walk around to gawk at the incredible red cliffs, or explore them by kayak. (Recommended by Vasu Cherlopalle, Cliff Fan)

WHAT TO WATCH

Good Girls — Lives of Crime. The plot of this series is edgy and interesting, but to avoid spoilers, we’ll just say it’s about three moms who turn to desperate measures that turn their lives upside down. The real draw is the cast: Christina Hendricks (aka Joan from Mad Men), Retta (aka Donna from Parks and Recreation) and Mae Whitman (aka Ann from Arrested Development) are all performers we should be seeing more of, and they have a truly epic amount of fun in this overlooked series. It just wrapped its second season and has been renewed for a third. (Recommended by Leslie dela Vega, Good When She Feels Like It)

Embrace of the Serpent — The Amazon Like You’ve Never Seen It. This film, which earned Colombia its first foreign language film Oscar nomination, is one of the most visually stunning of the past decade. Set in the Colombian Amazon, it draws on the real-life writings of two different explorers, decades apart, who go in search of a sacred plant, the hallucinogenic yakruna. Director and writer Ciro Guerra is a master of his craft and someone any film lover should be watching. Also stunning: his 2018 work Birds of Passage. (Recommended by Ned Colin, Film Buff)

WHAT TO LISTEN TO

SOPHIE — Neon Electro-Pop Meets BDSM. This trans Scottish artist has produced for high-profile artists like Madonna, Charli XCX and Vince Staples since 2013, while putting out a single here and there. But last year she finally released her own debut album, Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides — and it’s everything we always wanted from her.

Her distinctive style is truly extraordinary. Everything sounds big and bubblegum while also leaning into weird and distorted vocal tracks. We could go on about it, but it’s better to discover for yourself: Take a listen to ”Ponyboy” or ”Faceshopping” — or, better yet, the whole album — and you’ll hear a true original coming into her own. (Recommended by Alex Furuya, Eclectic Tastes)

AND WHATEVER YOU DO, DON’T …

Count the Russians out. Elon Musk sent a Tesla into space, but Russian startup ToSky has done him one better, shooting a replica of a red Soviet-era car, the Lada, 12 1/2 miles into the stratosphere. At the wheel? A dummy painted to look like Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia’s space agency. (BBC)

SLIDE INTO OUR DMS

Do you have a killer potato salad recipe that you’d like to share? Think you discovered the next great jam band? Share your suggestions with us here at OZY! Email us: Weekender@ozy.com.