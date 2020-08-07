This Weekend: A Sangria Slushie Summer

The Weekender is a special collaboration between OZY Tribe members near and far to provide delicious recommendations for your valuable weekend time, as we grapple with turbulent times in America.

What to Listen To

The Lion King: The Gift (Deluxe Edition). When Beyoncé releases music, it’s an event — even when it’s a soundtrack to a live-action adaptation of an animated film. We saw that with her studio album accompaniment to last summer’s The Lion King, and now she’s back again repackaging it as a deluxe. This go-round she adds three new songs including her Juneteenth anthem “Black Parade” and a Melo-X-assisted remix of “Find Your Way.”

Now I Rise (Deluxe Version). Dre Island’s debut project is a powerful reggae, spiritual and uplifting album that will take you on a journey to Jamaica without having to leave your chair. The record was released in May, but at the end of July he dropped a deluxe version, which has four new songs and a Wyclef Jean feature — so, yeah, get that one.

La Nueva Ola. Music is cross-cultural. Whether you speak the language or not, if it’s good, you can relate. And such is the case with Everardo’s La Nueva Ola. Although predominantly in español, the six-song EP is not the Latin trap that’s dominating the airwaves — this is regional Mexican music incorporating horns and acoustic guitars.

This Week’s OZY Playlist. It’s no longer Wednesday, but you should still check out our OZY hump day playlist. Curated by us to help you get through the trying times in the middle of the week, it’s also the perfect soundtrack for running errands or lounging around the house. Some of this week’s selections: Tobe Nwigwe’s new single, “Try Jesus,” and some classic Frank Sinatra.

How to Stay Cool

WaterMinder. It’s hot, hot, hot. And while nothing probably sounds better than diving head first into an infinity pool, you also have to take care of keeping your insides hydrated. The WaterMinder app tracks how much water you need based on your body weight, and sets reminders all day to help you stay on pace, which is especially important in the summer when you have to replace all the moisture you sweat out.



Homemade Slushies. Or just stay in and make yourself frozen sangria slushies all day. It’s kind of like a cross between sangria, a slushy and a daiquiri, with rum, wine, triple sec and frozen fruit. Fair warning: Once you master the recipe, you might want one every day.



What to Watch

WNBA Games. The WNBA’s bubble season is underway, with some highly competitive games coming up this weekend. On Saturday afternoon, 2018 WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart and four-time Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird will lead the Seattle Storm against Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner’s Phoenix Mercury in a clash of the titans. And the Minnesota Lynx — a four-time championship-winning squad — face off against Candace Parker and the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday night.

Moesha. When it was first announced that this classic ’90s gem was coming to Netflix this month, it broke the internet and set “Moesha” trending. Starring Brandy, the show is a nostalgia-filled journey of Black cinema excellence and is worth bingeing — even if you have already.

The Peanut Butter Falcon. Based on a Mark Twain fable, The Peanut Butter Falcon is about a man who runs away from his care home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler. Yeah, but it works. The 2019 sleeper (starring Dakota Johnson and Shia LaBeouf) is on Amazon Prime this weekend.

Cool Tech to Try

Self-powering Lamp. Just because we’re ordered to stay at home doesn’t mean you can’t go outdoors — especially if you go all the way to the great outdoors. Camping is more than ideal during these times, and if you’ve ever been camping you know that flashlights are essential. With NowLight’s new hand-cranked instant charger, all you have to do is yank the cord a few times and boom — let there be light.

Quiet Your Mind. It’s a Fitbit … for your soul? With everyone getting into meditation as we all slowly go insane and the world ends, this Muse headband monitors your brain activity while you meditate and produces customized soundscapes to keep you centered.