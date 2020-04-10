This Weekend: A New French Album to Be Sad To

The Weekender is a special collaboration between OZY Tribe members near and far to provide delicious recommendations for your weekend inside.

WHAT TO WATCH

The World on Lockdown — The Webcams You Want. Ever wanted to see Times Square empty? Well, now you can, but you have to do it via your laptop. Visit Miami Beach, Niagara Falls or the Eiffel Tower, all without leaving your apartment, with our list of can’t-miss webcams.

National Theater at Home — Life’s a Stage. London’s National Theater isn’t quite releasing its whole archive on YouTube, but they are letting slip one production per week on their channel. Pro-tip: Call a friend and sync your streams; it’s almost like watching a play together.

305 Fitness — Live Dance Party. This New York fitness studio specializes in turning a cardio workout into an embarrassment-free neon dance party. Now they’re streaming classes online, so you can dance along.

WHAT TO LISTEN TO

La Vita Nuova — Bite-Sized Musique. French sensation Christine and the Queens dropped their new EP, La Vita Nuova, in early March. It’s just five multilingual songs, lovely and more melancholy than their most famous tracks. Perfect for contemplative pandemic times.

Change My Heart — Don’t Call It a Comeback. Legendary folk duo the Indigo Girls are releasing their new album in a few weeks (if we’re all still here), but for the moment you can listen to their single “Change My Heart,” which dropped early to keep you sane.

WHAT TO COOK

Baked Chicken Wings — No Oil Burns. The last thing any emergency room needs right now is someone coming in with a kitchen burn because they just had to deep-fry their chicken wings. Instead, try baking them. Arrange them on a tray and sprinkle with salt and baking powder. Then bake for half an hour in a 250-degree oven, whomp the oven up to 450, and leave them in there another 30-40 minutes before dousing them in your wing sauce of choice.

AND WHATEVER YOU DO, DON’T …

Drive the virus forward. India’s Sudha Cars Museum has released a Corona Car — a single-seat, six-wheeled vehicle shaped like the virus that can go up to about 25 miles per hour. The designer, Kanyaboyina Sudhakar, says he designed it to raise awareness and keep people at home. (UPI)

SLIDE INTO OUR DMS

Do you have a killer potato salad recipe that you’d like to share? Think you discovered the next great jam band? Share your suggestions with us here at OZY! Email us: Weekender@ozy.com.