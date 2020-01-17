This Weekend: A Magical Dystopian Universe You’ll Never Forget

The Weekender is a special collaboration between OZY Tribe members near and far to provide delicious recommendations for your valuable weekend time.

WHAT TO READ

Brown Girl in the Ring — Dystopian Future Canada. This homage to Afro-Caribbean culture sets its sci-fi/magical realism story about a single mom fighting for survival in post-collapse Toronto. Rife with ancestral spirits and magic, this book won author Nalo Hopkinson lots of sci-fi awards. (Recommended by Alex Furuya, Ancient Spirit)

The Memory Police — Modern Fable. This Yōko Ogawa novel was published in Japan more than two decades ago but was only recently translated into English. It’s a haunting, beautifully written piece about a world where things like birds, roses and hats disappear, along with everyone’s memory of them. Except for a few people who are exempt, including our narrator. (Recommended by Pallabi Munsi, Photographic Memory)

How Should a Person Be? — Category-Defying. Sheila Heti’s book is kind of fiction, kind of memoir, kind of gossip, kind of self-help. It all makes sense when you read it, sort of, but more than that it’ll make you think. (Recommended by Viviane Feldman, Right There Being It)

WHAT TO WATCH

Little Women — Oscar Noms Be Damned. Auteur Greta Gerwig didn’t get a best director nod for this adaptation, but don’t let that keep you away from this fresh, fascinating, beautifully acted version of the literary classic. You’ll still be thinking about the scene of Jo March watching her book get printed for days afterward, and possibly your whole life. (Recommended by Carly Stern, Totally a Jo)

Anna and the Apocalypse — Zombie Christmas. Imagine High School Musical but set during Christmas and also during the zombie apocalypse. In Scotland! This brogue-y, funny musical film manages to be both a pretty good teen musical and a pretty good zombie film. (Recommended by Fiona Zublin, Braaaaaaains)

WHAT TO LISTEN TO

Scam Goddess — All Modern Cons. We’re totally obsessed with everything about this podcast, from host Laci Mosley (aka Scam Goddess) to the earworm theme music. Here’s the pitch: Mosley, a comedian herself, brings on other comedians to chat about everyone’s favorite topic — scams! They talk through their favorite grifts on screen, in history and in their own lives. Phone scams, lottery cons and every other kind of flimflam you can imagine, dissected in hilarious detail. (Recommended by Keita Davis, OZY Fan)

AND WHATEVER YOU DO, DON’T…

Take the slow train. A train was delayed this week for about 40 minutes near the Russian-Kazakh border when a camel decided to walk along the tracks ahead of it. Social media posts showed the camel trotting at a leisurely pace as the train crawled along behind. (BBC)

SLIDE INTO OUR DMS

