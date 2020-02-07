This Weekend: A Cocktail to Warm Your Hands

The Weekender is a special collaboration between OZY Tribe members near and far to provide delicious recommendations for your valuable weekend time.

WHAT TO LISTEN TO

Savannah Cristina — Miami’s Best. This Florida R&B singer is clever and tender in equal measure, as evidenced by her song “Self Care,” which went viral last year. Cristina admitted she called in sick to work, then went to record the song — about taking time for herself — on a keyboard at the beach. (Recommended by Joshua Eferighe, Taking It Easy)

Angel Olsen — Musical Chameleon. Olsen’s five albums have marked a genuinely fascinating artistic arc. When she started, she was a pretty standard indie folk singer-songwriter, but her newest work (check out “All Mirrors”) is dramatic, synthy, trippy and above all unexpected. (Recommended by Viviane Feldman, Shapeshifter)

Rainbow Kitten Surprise — More Than a Cool Name. This harmonic indie quintet sounds like the Head and the Heart, Lumineers and Young the Giant got together, and put a little pop in their step for upbeat weekend jams. (Recommended by Carly Stern, Steppin’ Out)

WHAT TO WATCH

Cheer — Brutal But True. This Netflix documentary is an emotional roller coaster the likes of which you haven’t seen since Bring It On — oh, but this one is real. The cheerleaders of Navarro College, who perform astonishingly dangerous, difficult stunts and push themselves to the limit daily, grabbed our hearts and still haven’t let go. It’s not always a feel-good take, but it’s an unmissable one. (Recommended by Daniel Malloy, Cheering for Them)

Jojo Rabbit — Don’t Forget About This. This dark comedy about Nazis (yeah, sorry) has been largely left out of the awards season conversation despite its best picture nomination. But at its heart it’s a beautiful story about compassion that walks the most difficult possible tightrope, guided by brilliant director Taika Waititi. (Recommended by Barbara Hauptfuhrer, OZY Fan)

WHAT TO DRINK

Cassis Oolong — A Cocktail to Get You Through. Most winter drinks are vaguely associated with Christmas, and thus feel a bit past-it by February. But this popular Japanese cocktail (which can also be enjoyed cold, if you’re into that) is a perfect late winter warmer. All you do is brew up a cup of oolong tea and add half a shot of Creme de Cassis. It’s a low-alcohol aperitif, with just enough pep to perk you up for intimate, I-don’t-want-to-walk-home-in-the-cold-yet conversations. Take that, hot buttered rum! (Recommended by Alex Furuya, Warm Hearted)

AND WHATEVER YOU DO, DON’T …

Get mad; get even. As Valentine’s Day approaches, those still pining or angry at exes have an outlet — and one that helps animals. The San Antonio Zoo is raising money via livestreamed feeding planned for Valentine’s Day. Five dollars buys you the right to name a rat or cockroach after your ex, then watch it get devoured by one of the zoo’s exotic reptiles. (KSAT)

SLIDE INTO OUR DMS

