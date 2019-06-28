This Weekend: A Cat Saves the Day!

The Weekender is a special collaboration between OZY Tribe members near and far to provide delicious recommendations for your valuable weekend time.

WHAT TO READ

The Guest Cat — Animal Friends. This runaway bestseller by Takashi Hiraide follows a Tokyo couple in their mid-30s who find their work-driven lives lit up when a neighbor’s cat strays into their house one day. This simple urban tale of loneliness and love is a modern classic. (Recommended by Charu Sudan Kasturi, Cat Person)

Bone — Small Bald Heroes. Jeff Smith’s graphic novel is one of the best all-ages comics you’ll ever read. Three brothers are chased out of town and into a Tolkienesque wilderness, where they meet cigar-wielding dragons and quiche-loving rat creatures. Originally published in black and white, but be sure to get the color version if you can. (Recommended by Ned Colin, Comics Nerd)

American Prison — Undercover Investigation. Though millions of Americans are incarcerated, most of us still don’t know what goes on behind closed doors. Journalist Shane Bauer made it his business to find out, taking a job as a corrections officer before writing this shocking exposé of the private prison system. (Recommended by Patrick Rojas, OZY Fan)

WHAT TO WATCH

Tales of the City — Community by the Bay. This show focuses on San Francisco’s LGBTQ community, exploring sexuality, discrimination and love across generations. Armistead Maupin’s iconic novels have been adapted for the screen before — and often with the same actors in the cast. Laura Linney and Olympia Dukakis starred in the 1994 PBS miniseries, and in follow-ups screened in 1998 and 2001. Now they’re in this Netflix outing, joined by Ellen Page in a memorable turn. (Recommended by Tracy Moran, Binge Watcher)

Aladdin — Magic Redux. A lot of people were skeptical, but this film has enough pizzazz to turn even those who aren’t normally charmed by Will Smith into die-hard fans. It’s rare that one of these live-action Disney films doesn’t just make you want to go watch the old one — and we’re still reserving judgment on the CGI version of The Lion King — but you can go enjoy Aladdin without fear of disappointment. Other highlights: Aladdin’s sidekick duo of monkey and magic carpet manage to steal scenes despite not being exactly human. (Recommended by Leslie dela Vega, Sequel Fiend)

WHERE TO GO

Oidon — Noodles All Day. San Mateo has a ton of amazing ramen restaurants, from Ramen Parlour to Himawari. But the best one is the one that is literally tucked away: Located above Suruki, a Japanese supermarket, Oidon is where the true ramen fanatic should go.

Recommendations for what to order? EVERYTHING. But start with the tonkatsu ramen, whose savory, creamy broth is to die for, or the champon, brimming with seafood morsels. If ramen is not your thing, first of all, we can’t be friends. And secondly, you can still get the omu-rice, which is top notch. But please order ramen anyway and we’ll eat it for you. (Recommended by Alex Furuya, Noodle Connoisseur)

AND WHATEVER YOU DO, DON’T…

Underestimate slugs. Last month, Japan saw a railway power outage cancel 26 trains and delay as many as 12,000 people. Now they say a small slug was behind the problem: It managed to squeeze into a box containing a key electrical cable and touch it, shorting out the electricity. Train officials say the boxes are supposed to be secure, even from slugs. (UPI)

SLIDE INTO OUR DMS

Do you have a killer potato salad recipe that you’d like to share? Think you discovered the next great jam band? Share your suggestions with us here at OZY! Email us: Weekender@ozy.com.