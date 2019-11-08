This Weekend: A Bakery in Paris … That’s Decidedly Un-French

The Weekender is a special collaboration between OZY Tribe members near and far to provide delicious recommendations for your valuable weekend time.

WHAT TO EAT

Mokonuts — France Meets Lebanon. This little café in Paris’ 11th arrondissement embraces Middle Eastern flavors in its lunches, tapping into a big food trend and making a name for itself. But all the real fans keep coming back for its addictive chocolate chip cookies. (Recommended by Viviane Feldman, Parisian at Heart)

La Cocina — Pockets of Glory. These are the best empanadas in Buenos Aires, full stop. What, you need to hear more? Fine: Get the Pikachu, the restaurant’s signature empanada, which is filled with saucy cheese and onion goodness. (Recommended by Alex Lau, Snacks Forever)

Troll Bar — Hole in the Wall. The Golden Gai section of Shinjuku, Tokyo, is known for its quirky nightlife. But this is a real hidden gem, seating fewer than 10 people, and it’s extremely homey. Ask for an Angela special: It’s a vanilla mochi floating in a shot of vodka. (Recommended by Wade Best, Best Advice)

WHAT TO WATCH

Blown Away — Shattering Expectations. We all love a good reality show. So why not incorporate 1,500 degree furnaces, shattering glass and breathtaking art? In this Canadian Netflix competition show, 10 glassblowers compete in fiery challenges to create reality-defying pieces made from glass. Mostly it’s just cool to see all the things they make, but maybe it’ll inspire you to sign up for some classes (or try out for the next season). (Recommended by Alex Furuya, Glass Half Full)

90 Day Fiancé — How the Other Half Lives. OK, yes, this is a guilty pleasure type of show. But the premise (the series follows Americans and their foreign partners who have just 90 days to tie the knot before their visas expire) got turned on its face this year with spin-off 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. That saw Americans married to foreigners adjusting to life abroad, a discombobulating — and eminently watchable — experience. (Recommended by Josh Eferighe, Binge Watcher)

WHERE TO TRAVEL

Grand Canyon South Rim — Trip of a Lifetime. Sure, you know you have to go to the Grand Canyon. But what you actually have to do is take this road trip: Drive the canyon’s south rim, then take a detour (but what a detour!) up into Utah to Grand Staircase National Monument and Capitol Reef National Park. In the fall, it’s all sun and crisp air — the perfect space to reflect and breathe while staring at some of the most beautiful scenery in the world. It’s so out of the way that many Americans never even take the time to see it. (Recommended by Ashley Swarz, OZY Fan)

AND WHATEVER YOU DO, DON’T…

Put underwear on things that don’t need it. French sculptor Stephane Simon said he was “so deeply sad” to discover that UNESCO, which was displaying his 3D-printed sculptures of nude bodies as part of a European Heritage Days event, had put underwear on the statues. UNESCO has since apologized for what it said was a misunderstanding and reiterated its commitment to not censoring art. (UPI)

