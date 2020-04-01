This Week: Tigers, Tigers, Everywhere

WHAT TO WATCH

Tiger King — Feline Good. This Netflix show is a roller coaster, but whether you love or hate how the big cat breeders are portrayed in this documentary series, you’ll be discussing it in video hangouts for weeks to come.

Pandemic — Way Too Real. This series was actually released in late January, way before most people’s lives were upended by the coronavirus, but it’ll give you a solid grounding in how governments deal with epidemics so you can win lots of arguments.

The English Game — Soccer’s Knotty Past. A historical drama, this show taps Downton Abbey’s Julian Fellowes for a dive into the history of soccer and how it became a working man’s game in the United Kingdom.

WHAT TO LISTEN TO

OZY Weekly Playlist — The News in Song. Work along with our curated weekly playlist, which reflects the week’s news and vibes (and is absolutely stuffed with jams). This week’s includes Loretta Lynn, Stormzy and … Tchaikovsky?

3.15.20 — Misleading Title. This album, Childish Gambino’s fourth studio effort, was actually released on March 15, only to be pulled down after 12 hours and re-released a few days later. Childish Gambino — aka acting powerhouse Donald Glover — has just gotten better and more interesting as an artist, meaning there’s a lot to unpack here during your long hours with nothing to do.

WHAT TO DOWNLOAD

Nike Training Club — Get Swole. Like some other fitness apps, this one is currently allowing access to its premium services for free. So there’s no reason not to log in: It’s got a huge collection of do-anywhere workouts and fitness tips for all the living room calisthenics you’re doing right now.

AND WHATEVER YOU DO, DON’T…

Put magnets in your nose. A 27-year-old Australian astrophysicist ended up in the hospital last week not because he was suffering from coronavirus but because he was trying to invent a device to keep people from touching their faces and getting coronavirus. Dr. Daniel Reardon says he got the magnets stuck up his nose after discovering that his idea — a necklace that buzzed when you put your hand to your face — wouldn’t work. Hospital doctors removed them manually. (The Guardian)

SLIDE INTO OUR DMS

Do you have a killer potato salad recipe that you’d like to share? Think you discovered the next great jam band? Share your suggestions with us here at OZY! Email us: Weekender@ozy.com.