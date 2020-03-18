This Week: Quarantine With Mushrooms, Cute Animals and Korean Zombies

The Week-in-der is a special collaboration between OZY Tribe members near and far to provide delicious recommendations for your time quarantined inside.

WHAT TO WATCH

Bonus Family — Feeling Lonely? While you’re all alone or being driven crazy by your family, this Swedish show might help you appreciate them. It’s about the bonusfamiljen you gain when parents divorce and find new partners, and it’s a sweet, positive, virus-free look at family life.

Train to Busan — Zombies Forever. This South Korean undead invasion film is visually stunning and will have you in tears by the end, which may be just the emotional release you need in this stressful time.

Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood — The OG Good Samaritan. Compared to today’s hyperactive kids’ TV, the original Mr. Rogers episodes (on Amazon Prime) are blissfully slow. That makes them great for families to watch together (perhaps while mom is on a conference call) with school closed. Plus, nouveau Mr. Rogers Tom Hanks has COVID-19, so this is horrendously on-theme.

WHAT TO PLAY

Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Critters and Chill. Does now sound like an ideal time to escape to a deserted island? Would it be a bonus if that island hosted a variety of hobbies like fishing, bug-catching and home decorating, all while being surrounded by cute animal friends and chill music? If you said yes to both of those, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the zero-stress, chill-out experience you might need right now. It’s out this week on the Nintendo Switch. No Switch? Get your hit of good vibes on your phone with 2017’s Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.

Morels — A Relaxing Stroll. For those social distancing with a friend or partner, this award-winning German card game (which also has a digital version) is somehow both competitive and deeply calming. Here’s the premise: You’re walking through the woods, looking for mushrooms. You pick up the various cards you need to make high-scoring combinations (and boost them by frying the ‘shrooms in butter) in a seriously low-stress way.

WHAT TO LISTEN TO

OZY’s Picks for the Week — Vampire Weekend and Satchmo. Every week until the crisis is over or the world explodes, whichever comes first, OZY will be bringing you a curated playlist you can use to motivate you while you’re working from home (or staring into space from home, we won’t tell). Check it out here!

AND WHATEVER YOU DO, DON’T …

Hold your breath for 10 seconds. Social media’s gullible have been sharing a supposed test for the virus: If you can hold your breath for 10 seconds, you don’t have it. That is totally not true and not a real test! (Reuters)

