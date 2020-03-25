This Week: Escape Lockdown on a Ghostly Ship

The Wee-in-der is a special quarantine edition of the OZY Weekender, providing delicious recommendations for your time stuck inside.

WHAT TO LISTEN TO

OZY’s Picks for the Week — The News But Better. Every week, tune in to our Spotify account (or this email) for a new playlist that riffs on the news while giving you a work-from-home soundtrack.

The Long Goodbye — Toxic Relationship. Rapper (and actor) Riz Ahmed’s album is his second, and it’s a stunning piece of political art, reframing the break-up album to discuss Britain’s Brexit-era relationship with its non-white community.

Heaven or Hell — Hip-Hop Hallelujah. Houston-based hip-hop artist Don Toliver (known as the prodigy of music legend Travis Scott) has gained fame on TikTok and other people’s tracks. Now he’s released his own studio album, and it’s a dreamy, energetic project good for losing yourself in.

WHAT TO READ

The Map of Salt and Stars — A Syrian-American Journey. This debut novel follows preteen Nour as her mother moves the family from New York to Syria in 2011. Interwoven is the story of another girl, in Nour’s head — a 12th-century mapmaker’s apprentice. Both have to embark on long, difficult journeys as their stories converge.

Sing, Unburied, Sing — A Family in Crisis. Jesmyn Ward’s National Book Award-winning novel is a harrowing critique of American racism and its historical effect on Black families. Set in the aftermath of another disaster — Hurricane Katrina — it’s an engrossing, upsetting and indispensable read.

WHAT TO PLAY

Return of the Obra Dinn — A Ghostly Voyage. This haunting black-and-white adventure game from the creator of Papers Please is set on a 19th-century ghost ship. With the crew and passengers all dead, you must investigate to discover what killed them. The visual style mirrors that of early Mac computer games, but the storytelling is anything but primitive.

AND WHATEVER YOU DO, DON’T…

Run from your fears. With Paris on lockdown and its marathon canceled, one disappointed runner decided to do the course anyway, running back and forth on his 7-meter balcony until he’d done the length of a marathon. (Time)

