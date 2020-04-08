This Week: A Curry to Feed You All Week

WHAT TO READ

The Hot Hand — Lightning in a Bottle. This nonfiction dive into the data behind the concept of an on-the-court hot streak is a perfect crossover of science and sports fandom. There’s even a weird digression into Vincent Van Gogh.

The Herd — Startups and Thrills. This somewhat soapy novel takes a female-only coworking space — clearly modeled after real-life The Wing — and uses it to stage a hairpin-turn mystery.

Hope in the Dark — A Calming Text for Pandemic Time. While Rebecca Solnit’s classic essay collection wasn’t specifically written about a pandemic, you may find her thoughtful, well-researched mini-treatises to be just what you need to get through the day.

WHAT TO COOK

Vegan Curry — Yam Fine. When cooking during lockdown, you may find yourself gravitating toward junk food, but this vitamin-packed vegan dinner is both incredibly easy and feeds a crowd (or one person over several endless days). All the vegetables it calls for are either canned or keep for a thousand years (like sweet potatoes), and while fresh herbs are optimal, at least you can grow those on a window sill and steer clear of the grocery store.

Splash of Citrus — A Breakfast Treat. If you’re bored of yogurt and granola for breakfast, may we recommend … orange flower water. A splash in your breakfast brightens it up (yes, you could technically say the same for gin but that’s a different conversation). And you can do the same on vanilla ice cream for lunch — sorry, did we say lunch, we meant dessert.

WHAT TO LISTEN TO

OZY Weekly Playlist — Your Work From Home Soundtrack. This week’s curated OZY playlist includes Childish Gambino’s new album alongside classics from Patti Smith and the Strokes. See if you can guess which news events inspired us to add which tracks!

AND WHATEVER YOU DO, DON’T …

Let quarantine stop your socializing. Actor Matthew McConaughey has responded to the coronavirus by hosting a bingo night over Zoom for residents of a Texas nursing home that had asked him to host an event before the pandemic. His mother and children also appeared in the video. (The Guardian)

SLIDE INTO OUR DMS

