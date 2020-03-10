What to Eat If You Are Quarantined

Many countries around the world are currently quarantining people who may have been exposed to the coronavirus, leading to bare shelves at grocery stores from Oregon to Australia. While authorities and even stores have tried to discourage panic-buying, it’s happening. So, in case you find yourself quarantined for a couple of weeks waiting out the virus incubation period, there are myriad exciting options that’ll keep you from reaching for the gluten-free ditalini pasta at the bottom of your cupboard (spoiler: you will never actually eat that ditalini).

OZY’s correspondents from across the globe have done the reporting — and yes, that means “snacking” (like your job doesn’t have perks?) — on the most interesting canned, frozen and packaged goods to grab while the grabbing is good. Bon appetit!

France

The Louvre has reopened, so you can come back to Paris now! And while you’re here, snag a can or five (please not too much, as panic-buying has been pretty low-key in the City of Lights so far) of canned cassoulet. It’s a dish originating near Toulouse: a big stew of white beans and duck fat and usually either sausage or duck. Heat it up in a pot over a gas stove or use the last of your stale baguette to make breadcrumbs, strew them over the canned mess in a baking dish, and bake for half an hour until your whole house smells of roasted duck and quarantine doesn’t seem so bad. If you’re in the United States, go with the La Belle Chaurienne brand, which you can get online. –– Fiona Zublin, Senior Editor, Paris

India

Maggi instant noodles are so totally beloved in India that even though they were briefly banned across the country for containing too much MSG (delicious) and lead (less delicious), the snack survived. You can find Maggi-flavored items in restaurants across India too, but honestly they’re better at home where you can make a packet for one while you wait out a global epidemic and obsessively take your own temperature. And yes, you can buy Maggi noodles on Amazon. — Charu Sudan Kasturi, Senior Editor, Bangalore

Florida

The survivalist bent of a cupboard full of canned food might turn you toward beans and ready-to-eat meals. But it doesn’t have to be that way! Florida’s grocery stores offer up both savory and sweet treats: Grab a couple of frozen key lime pies (try Publix or Key Lime Pie Co., an award-winning brand that ships across the U.S.) and a bag of frozen stone crabs for your two weeks at home so it doesn’t feel like such a trial. — Leslie dela Vega, Director of Visuals, Florida

Cote d’Ivoire

While traditionally you’d get garba, a popular street food, from stalls, you can also make it yourself in a pinch –– like if you have to stay in your house for weeks. Chop up an onion (and a hot pepper if you have one) and prepare a portion of attiéké (similar to couscous and easy to store for a long time –– try the Ivorien brand Nayama for maximum authenticity). Then grab a can of tuna, dredge the pieces in a mix of flour, salt and pepper, and fry in a skillet. Pour the oil from the pan into the attiéké and crumble a Maggi seasoning cube over the top. Scatter the onions and peppers, and top with the fried tuna. Note: You can eat this every single day — or until you run out of cans of tuna — and never get tired of it. — Eromo Egbejule, Abidjan